‘Stop the Bulls**t’: LIV Star Sends Clear Message as He Backs Bryson DeChambeau Amid League Shutdown Talks

Ian Poulter isn’t backing down. After calling out the rumors surrounding Bryson DeChambeau exiting LIV Golf, the English golfer is now taking a victory lap after being proven right.

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Responding to DeChambeau’s statement, the Englishman tweeted, “And just like that, when you actually talk to the source instead of making up noise of distraction, you get the factual reply. Enough noise, stop the bulls–t. Let’s get back to golf. 👊🏼”

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Poulter’s remarks for DeChambeau carry weight, given their history. There was once a time when the English golfer was critical of DeChambeau’s playing style. He said he couldn’t stand watching or playing with DeChambeau due to his slow, calculated approach, saying, “Just hit the f****** putt man.” He also remarked that DeChambeau was “not my cup of tea.” Basically, Poulter has never shied away from sharing his opinion.

In fact, when the news first broke out, he was among the first ones to debunk it along with Lee Westwood. But they received a lot of backlash for trying to save face in the dire situation of LIV Golf. However, DeChambeau himself clarified that he has no intention of leaving the league in such a sensitive time. In fact, the two-time U.S. Open winner also revealed his plans for the near future.

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“In my opinion, it’s not just some gimmick; it’s like, okay, we’re here to be competitive. We’re still working on a potential contract. I haven’t given up on that, and I think there will be a solution. But as of right now, my job is to help make the league work after this year. I just feel like I have a responsibility. I’ve put a lot of effort into it. So that’s what I’m going to do; we’re going to make this work,” DeChambeau told FlushingIt.

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Poulter and DeChambeau might be optimistic, but the PGA Tour’s Brian Rolapp will be ready to pounce on them if things don’t go as planned.

The PGA Tour CEO is ready for action if things go south for LIV Golf

Like most, Brian Rolapp also wasn’t sure what was actually going on between the PIF and LIV Golf. However, he read the headlines that suggested they would be shutting down. And the PGA Tour CEO stated that he will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

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Rolapp told Trey Wingo, “I’ve always said on this subject that I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better. Fans want the best players playing together. I’ve always said that from day one when I took the job. Having said that, I don’t know what the circumstances are. Once there’s clarity, we’ll cross that bridge, and we’ll get to it. But we’re clearly not there yet.”

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He also spoke to Pat McAfee about the situation: “We’ll react when we have an opportunity to react. But right now we’re focused on making the PGA Tour better… I’ve said it publicly, and I’ll say it again: I’m interested in whatever makes the PGA Tour better. That’s what my job is. That’s what I’m interested in doing, and that has no limits.”

The PGA Tour CEO’s intent seems clear. He wants to do everything he can to make the Tour better. That does include bringing back players like DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. However, if that doesn’t happen, Rolapp won’t waste time trying to force a change. So, until they receive confirmation, his priority will be to grow the PGA Tour through the other strategies he has been working on.