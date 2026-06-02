Strange Rory McIlroy Stat Hands Scottie Scheffler Crucial Advantage at the Memorial Tournament

Both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will be at the Muirfield Village Golf Club this weekend. However, only one of them knows how to win there. And the shocking numbers reveal that more experience doesn’t automatically translate to promising results.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Golf analyst Rick Gehman revealed that McIlroy is at a major disadvantage going into the Memorial Tournament this weekend. Despite making 13 appearances here so far, he has never won at Muirfield Village. This is also the only course where he has played more than once but never won a single title. Until last year, the 37-year-old also had Augusta National on this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the closest the Northern Irishman has ever gotten was a T4 finish in the 2016 edition of the event. Chasing down William McGirt’s 15-under par, McIlroy could only get within two strokes of the champion. His fifth-place finish in 2011 was five strokes away from Steve Stricker.

However, Scheffler’s style of play has been quite effective on the Dublin-based golf course. He has played here five times so far, and the results have been impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

He first played in 2020 and finished 22nd, and then in 2021 and 2022, he finished third both times. In 2024, despite the last round’s 2-over 74, Scheffler won. Then, he was able to retain the title in 2025 with a remarkable 4-stroke difference from Ben Griffin and the rest of the field. This year, Scheffler has a shot at becoming only the second golfer since Tiger Woods to win a third consecutive Memorial Tournament title.

Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the iconic course stretches over 7,500 yards. With narrower fairways and challenging angles, the venue is not a driver’s paradise by any means. No wonder McIlroy finds it so difficult to compete here. It plays against the Northern Irishman’s style of game, while Scheffler is able to exploit it with his expert iron play efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to McIlroy, the stats from Muirfield Village also opened a few more wormholes. Let’s look at how two of the best golfers in the world compare with each other on some of the most prominent courses on the PGA Tour calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does Rory McIlroy fare against Scottie Scheffler in some other PGA Tour courses?

It’s no secret that Scottie Scheffler is on the fast track to creating history. When drawing parallels, even Brandel Chamblee admitted that he is doing better than anything Rory McIlroy has produced in his two decades as a professional golfer. And their success rate on some of the top courses shows just how dominant the #1 has been.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy might have become the first golfer since Tiger Woods to win the career Grand Slam and consecutive Masters Tournaments. But he needed 18 attempts to win his second Green Jacket, which is an 11.11% success rate. After competing at Augusta National 7 times to win twice, Scheffler has a win percentage of 28.57%.

Quail Hollow is probably McIlroy’s favorite venue on the PGA Tour schedule. With 4 wins in 15 appearances, he has a 26.66% average at the Truist Championship venue. However, the last time the PGA Championship was held on the iconic course in 2025, Scheffler ended up lifting the Wanamaker Trophy. Hence, despite never playing the Truist Championship, he still has a 100% success rate on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going into the Memorial Tournament, it will be interesting to see how things play out. Scottie Scheffler has not been at his best this season, while Rory McIlroy has been in prime form. Will the Northern Irishman turn things around at Muirfield Village, or will the #1 continue his domination on the course?