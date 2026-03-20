Stressed Jordan Spieth Turns to Caddie Amid Valspar Championship Pressure

Things weren’t looking good for Jordan Spieth, sitting 170 yards out on the seventh hole. With the crowd surrounding him, he was looking to hit a ball buried deep in the rough. What’s more? The angle he had to find the green wasn’t favorable enough. And in this dire situation, he called for his caddie to ease some pressure.

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Skratch shared a video of talking to Michael Greller. The two were discussing the stroke Spieth should play to escape the tough situation. His bagman advised him to aim for the right of the tree. The three-time major winner thought he should at least clear the bunker.

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Taking everything into account, Spieth had a swing at the ball. Unfortunately for him, he hit it a little too well. His wedge shot went 191 yards, 21 yards behind the green. It landed in another region of rough, but much closer to the hole.

That was enough to give him a shot at saving the par-4 seventh hole. Sitting 37 yards from the cup, he hit another wedge that landed 15 feet from his target. The 32-year-old one-putted the ball to save par. That was enough to keep his score at 5-under.

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Spieth is no stranger to difficult lies and saving pars. In fact, he is famous for being able to make par after hitting the most out-of-position drives. Even when someone else, like Sahith Theegala, most recently, pulls off such amazing saves, they draw comparisons with Spieth.

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However, despite his efforts, the 13-time PGA Tour champion wasn’t able to save the round. He scored consecutive bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes. That ended his day at 3-under par with only a -1 to account for on Friday.

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Anyway, the spectators must have enjoyed learning how Spieth’s mind works as they heard him talk to Greller. But his ability in the course had left someone mesmerized a few weeks ago.

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Jordan Spieth impresses Hollywood star with his short game mastery

It was just an ordinary day for Jordan Spieth at Riviera Country Club. But it’s not always easy to grasp what he considers normal. Especially for his fans who watch him often. And in the third round of the Genesis Invitational, he had gained a new fan in Kathryn Newton.

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Newton, who is a Hollywood star, appeared as a guest analyst in the event. She was covering Spieth’s first hole effort on the course. With the ball sitting 67 feet from the cup, he hit a perfectly controlled putt. And the Hollywood star was mesmerized by how he was able to hit it just 2 feet away from the hole.

“*Gasps* That was so good! Let’s go! Let’s go, Jordan! You can’t do that,” Newton said, unable to grasp how accurate Spieth was.

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The 32-year-old ended up making a birdie on the hole to start the day on a high. Although he immediately evened the score with a bogey on the second hole. But Spieth’s outstanding two-putt helped Newton witness his brilliance up close.