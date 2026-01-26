Struggling PGA Tour Pro Gets a Golden Chance as Withdrawal Row Continues for $9.6M Event

The PGA Tour’s plague of withdrawal continues. The field at La Quinta had already seen a lot of exits mid-event. Three golfers, including Ludvig Aberg, had withdrawn from the tournament due to a mysterious illness, while one retired due to an injury. But the curse has turned into a blessing for Joel Dahmen, who had been relegated from the PGA Tour last season. He has been confirmed for this week’s $9.6 million event.

As PGA Tour Communications tweeted, “Monday morning field update for the Farmers Insurance Open: Patton Kizzire WD / Joel Dahmen IN.”

Dahmen had been a member of the PGA Tour since 2017. However, he had lost his PGA Tour membership for 2026 after he missed the cut in the 2026 RSM Classic. And he was quite upset about it.

“I played amateur golf for a little bit, but it was kind of one of those things. I was just a man, I was just a lost kid, I knew I didn’t want a job. My dad worked at a mill for 38 years. My mom’s school teacher. I great human being, blue-collar, but I thought there was more out there for me. I didn’t know it was pro golf.” Dahmen confessed to the hosts of the Earn Your Edge Podcast.

He hadn’t completely lost his opportunity to play on the PGA Tour. Dahmen still managed to finish at 122 in the FedEx Cup Fall season in 2025. That means he still has a conditional PGA Tour membership. He serves as an alternate for every full-field tournament. In events like the Farmers Insurance Open, where there are a lot of withdrawals, Dahmen can easily find his way into the field.

That said, Dahmen will be happy to get the opportunity to play at Torrey Pines. Especially considering how he performed at the venue last time he flew there.

Torrey Pines is the perfect destination for Joel Dahmen to impress

Getting back into the PGA Tour mix, Joel Dahmen might be able to turn the opportunity into a reward for his career. The one-time PGA Tour champion has performed well at Torrey Pines twice in his career.

The first time was in 2019, when he finished at T9. In a strong field, Dahmen outplayed the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, & Co. to get into the top-10 of the leaderboard.

He repeated his performance last season as well, albeit in far more challenging conditions. Under strong winds, Dahmen scored 2-under par to finish T9 again. He got a better finish than Ludvig Aberg and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Joining the field in 2026, this will be a golden opportunity for Dahmen to get back into the PGA Tour. He knows the course well and has the confidence to perform on it, considering his performance last year. All he has to do is repeat what he did to win the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.