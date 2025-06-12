brand-logo
‘Such a Thug’: Scottie Scheffler Sparks Outcry With ‘Unsportsmanlike Conduct’ at Oakmont

ByMolin Sheth

Jun 12, 2025 | 6:16 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Looks like Scottie Scheffler is back to throwing tantrums again! Earlier this year, the #1 had quite a few outbursts after a series of bad performances. His biggest blowup came at TPC Scottsdale when a bad stroke made him reach his boiling point, and he smacked his golf bag with his wedge. The swing was powerful enough to break his bottle of water that was packed in the bag. This time around, he seems to have targeted the fairway after things didn’t go the way he had planned.

Playing at Oakmont Country Club in the 2025 U.S. Open, Scheffler was seen digging into the grass after a bad iron hit. As posted by NUCLR GOLF, “Scottie club SMASH 💥🫨 @SchefflerFans.” Fried Egg Golf also had the same reaction as they too tweeted “Scheffler Smash!” The attached video gave evidence of Scheffler’s outburst.

This received a lot of reactions from the fans as they bashed the 2025 PGA Championship winner for his misconduct. One of them wrote, “He’s such a thug, Texas Forty Acres culture right there ladies & gentleman.” Another commented, “Two Stroke penalty Unsportsmanlike conduct Is it necessary Other Sports call penalties why not Golf.”

Is Scottie Scheffler's fiery temper a sign of passion or poor sportsmanship in golf?

