Support Pours In for Relegated LIV Golf Star After Brutal Season Collapse

From January 2024 to November 2025, Anthony Kim’s swing drastically improved in alignment and follow-through. It shows in the latest video he tweeted from both those phases. He has worked really hard to find rhythm since his 12-year hiatus from pro golf. That helped him get his best finish in the PIF Saudi International 2025 since his return. And that has gotten everyone excited.

With the two clips from January 2024 & November 2025, Kim also said, “The 1st video is from the end of January 2024, 2 months b4 my first event @livgolf_league wen I decided I was gonna try golf again & u can see it was absolute 💩 but consistent work & faith shows the difference. The 1% BETTER mindset has made a difference no?”

He’s been motivating himself with the 1% progression mindset ever since he began his journey. He spoke about it after LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025, even though he scored better than Dustin Johnson despite finishing low on the leaderboard.

“When I started golf again I knew it wasn’t gonna B easy but the mindset doesn’t change 1% better!!!” Kim said as he shared his disappointment about his finish. For him, surpassing the two-time major winner wasn’t the goal. Instead, he wanted to finish high on the leaderboard.

Sticking to such a mentality has helped him gain a lot of fans. What Phil Mickelson said turned out to be true: “The world of golf is drawn to him.”

And the fans are proving that by showing support for the 40-year-old in the comments.

Netizens back Anthony Kim through his incredible journey

There’s nothing better that attracts the audience in golf than a compelling storyline. And a star finding his way back to the top after a 12-year hiatus is as fascinating as it can get.

Watching the incredible progress Anthony Kim has made, someone commented, “Congratulations brother. Keep the faith. Felt and looked like the killer AK I grew up with !!!” There was a time he was one of the most promising stars in professional golf. And fans are excited to see a glimpse of that in Kim once again. At only 40, he can still reach his peak and start dominating the sport again like he once did.

Another loyal fan of the former LIV Golf pro wrote, “Thank you for a great week of golf! I was up at 3 AM all 4 days to watch and root for you! Congratulations on a great finish!” The PIF Saudi International 2025 was played in the Arabian Standard Time zone. The time difference made it challenging for the fans to watch Kim play live. As per the Eastern Time Zone, if they had stayed up till 3 AM, then they would have only been able to watch the action till 11 AM AST in Dubai.

Speaking about the progress he has made, someone said, “You have made great improvements AK. Keep grinding.” The 1% improvement mentality has seen him slowly improve his technique over the last two years.

As opposed to Kim struggling to keep up with the field in 2024, he looked a lot more comfortable & confident at the Riyadh Golf Club last week. Ever since his return, he had failed to grab a single finish under the top-20. But a T5 finish in the PIF Saudi International 2025 proved that his hard work is finally paying off.

Seeking answers about the same, another fan inquired, “Your swing in the first video still looks great. Your posture looks different in the second. Tell us what you’ve changed. Someone said you are now working with a coach. True ?”

Kim had already spoken about working with a new golf coach, Matt Killen, to improve his alignment. Killen had previously worked with Tiger Woods during his 2019 Masters Tournament triumph and Justin Thomas. As tweeted by Flushing It, he was seen on the range with alignment sticks, still trying to perfect his technique.

Lastly, one of his friends said, “1% better everyday. This truly is one of the most amazing sports stories ever. It’s hard to explain how impressive of a human being AK is until you’ve spent time around him, but he truly is a man that everyone on earth should feel inspired by. Blessed and proud to call him a friend.”

Apart from being a hardworking golfer, the individual also gave the fans a glimpse at Anthony Kim’s character. His passion and determination reflect through his journey since January 2024. But it’s not just golf that drives him to act that way. It’s a big part of his personality, too.