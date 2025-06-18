Suspended PGA Tour Pro Overjoyed as LIV Golf Shows Up Amid Jay Monahan’s Double Standards

Only a couple of months ago, Jay Monahan & Co. took a drastic step against one of their own who tried to get involved with LIV Golf. PGA Tour pro and famous YouTube golfer, Wesley Bryan, received a suspension after participating in The Duels: Miami, hosted by LIV Golf. Bryan pleaded his case and tried to find his way back, but was met with a lot of resistance. And while the PGA Tour stood silent in getting back to him, other Tours took it as an opportunity to bring him and his brother into the picture.

A few hours ago, Sergio Garcia and Fireballs GC announced that the Spaniard had teamed up with George Bryan of the Bryan Bros for The Duels: Virginia. Jon Rahm had also teamed up with George’s brother, Wesley Bryan, in the event. The Instagram post read, “How about we run it back @thesergiogarcia and @georgebryaniv!? ⛳️😉🏆 #TheDuels Virginia is dropping June 23rd at 12PM ET on @bryanbrosgolf YouTube channel!” This received an enthusiastic response from the Bryan Bros Instagram account, saying “Let’s run it back!!!”

While the event has already been completed during LIV Golf Virginia in the first week of June, it was yet to be broadcast. Hence, details of the teams hadn’t been revealed just yet. But as Garcia confirmed, not only will The Duels: Miami winners team up again, but the entire taped event will be released on the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube Channel as well on June 23, 2025.

That is not the only great news from the Bryan Bros camp. Last evening, their social media shared some positive updates about Wesley and George’s next professional appearance. Considering their availability, the DP World Tour has also decided to add them to the field of the upcoming 2025 BMW International Open. The Bryans will be at the Golfclub München Eichenried for the mega European event from July 3-6, 2025.

While the Bryan Bros have a lot to celebrate now, their recent inclusions and acceptance around the world do put Jay Monahan & Co. in a bad light. The outgoing PGA Tour commissioner was already facing scrutiny after he and his team decided to add a YouTube golfer to their roster. Back in April, Grant Horvat had revealed that he had received an invite for the 2025 Barracuda Championship. The $4 million alternate event will be played simultaneously when the biggest names in the world travel to Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship. The rest will take on Horvat at Old Greenwood in California.

Coming back to the struggles of Wesley Bryan and the Bryan Bros, the last few months have been quite stressful for the siblings. Let’s see what they had to go through before they received relief from LIV Golf and the European Tour.

Bryan Bros’ fall before their rise

Before The Duels: Miami fiasco, Wesley and George Bryan held important positions in the PGA Tour office. They were a part of the PGA Tour’s Creator Council along with Paige Spiranac & Co. However, their involvement with LIV Golf led to Wesley’s suspension and their abandonment from the picture. Wesley had shared his intent to appeal against the PGA Tour’s decision, but that hasn’t resulted in anything so far. That was only one of their setbacks in the last couple of months.

The Bryan Bros had a shot at getting back on the PGA Tour by featuring in one of the biggest events of the season. All they needed to do was make it through the Final Qualifications. However, as Wesley Bryan revealed on X, “The US Open will commence without the Bryan Bros. Yesterday we fought, we battled, we failed. Til next time.” George was 1 stroke away from the top, and Wesley missed the cut by 3 strokes. That put a halt to their dream of competing against the best of the PGA Tour at Oakmont.

After a series of failures, it’s good to see that both brothers are getting the respect they deserve from LIV Golf and the DP World Tour. Who knows, the Bryan Bros might also end up impressing the European officials or Scott O’Neil enough to earn a membership in either of the Tours.