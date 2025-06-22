Suspended PGA Tour Pro Throws Shade as Justin Thomas & More Repeatedly Run Into Trouble

Remember the guy who got suspended by Jay Monahan & Co. for participating in a LIV Golf event? Yes, Wesley Bryan! The younger bro of the Bryan Bros was warned not to play in The Duels: Miami that preceded the LIV Golf Miami 2025 event. However, the 35-year-old took the warning lightly, not realizing that, unlike his peers from YouTube, he was still a PGA Tour member. He was suspended soon after, as the rules say that any other PGA Tour member can’t participate in unauthorized events. The Duels fell under that category, and despite the golfer/YouTuber’s protest, he lost his right to play in the PGA Tour. Still upset about the suspension fiasco, he is now pushing for another membered golfer to lose his card as well.

Just a few hours ago, Justin Thomas was seen unintentionally throwing his club near the tee box marshal. The incident occurred on the 13th hole after the driver slipped out of the hands of the 32-year-old and swung above his head behind the marshal as he was holding up the paddles. Missing the volunteer only by inches, Thomas’s swing could have ended in a fatal injury.

That called for heavy criticism as Rick Golfs tweeted, “Okay, the club throws are getting ridiculous. This wasn’t intentional like Wyndham Clark’s, but Justin Thomas nearly takes out a volunteer. They are going to need to start suspending dudes soon.” After Wyndham Clark destroyed the dressing room lockers at Oakmont, this was the second punishable offense by a PGA Tour pro over the last few days. That gave Bryan an opportunity he didn’t want to miss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Responding to Rick Golfs’s tweet, he wrote, “Need to start? It’s already began 😂.” Throwing shade at the outgoing PGA Tour Commissioner, Wesley compared the reason behind his suspension to Thomas nearly injuring a veteran on the course. While the 16-time champion’s meltdown really happened after the drive, his carelessness could have resulted in a far worse offense than anything the younger Bryan did.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, this is not the first incident of misconduct that has occurred over the past days. Some other big names have also been losing their cool after disappointing performances. Let’s take a look at the other incidents that the players and Jay Monahan need to be held accountable for.

Justin Thomas’s actions put glaring PGA Tour issues under the spotlight

Justin Thomas‘s misconduct was not the first incident on the PGA Tour recently. Time and again, Jay Monahan & Co. have ignored the misconduct of its top stars. Most recently, the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club saw many of the biggest names have an outburst on the course, setting a bad example for young aspiring golfers. Scottie Scheffler was seen digging his club into the fairway after an approach shot that landed only a few feet away from the cup but rolled down the slope and landed 40 feet away in the first round. Rory McIlroy was seen throwing his club in the second round after a failed approach shot that landed in the bunker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Irishman continued his episodes of misconduct as he broke the tee box after a failed drive on the 17th, the same day. Lastly, it was Wyndham Clark who ran through the lockers in the changing room at Oakmont after he missed the cut on Friday. Jay Monahan & the PGA Tour deserve all the punishment they have gotten from the golf community, even if one of them is a disgruntled ex-employee who also broke a rule himself.