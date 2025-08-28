Team USA Warned About Xander Schauffele Weakening the Squad Amid His Worst PGA Tour Season

Xander Schauffele is the third-highest-ranked player on the American team to make the Ryder Cup squad through automatic qualification. He turned his career around in 2024 after winning his first and second major in the PGA Championship and The Open. Last year, he was undoubtedly one of the best golfers in the world, second only to Scottie Scheffler. However, Schauffele hasn’t been able to replicate even a fraction of that form in 2025. And yet, he is going to Bethpage based on his record from last season.

The crew of the Shotgun Star, Andy and Brendan, brought this up as a topic of discussion in their latest podcast. After a short discussion, Andy claimed, “Xander Schauffele is the weakest link.” Well, you can’t debate about it really. Despite all the heat Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay received for the preferential treatment, it is Schauffele who has performed far worse than they have recently. In 2025, he has played 15 events and has just 3 top-10s. The 2-time major winner’s best run was at Royal Portrush, which saw him finish T7.

Amused by the statement, Brendan added, “But he was automatic (qualifier).” Andy accepted the situation, as even Keegan Bradley couldn’t do anything about it. However, the analyst did suggest why the Team U.S. captain might have picked Cantlay for the squad. “The reality is, they are going to go with the Schauffele-Cantlay pairing, right? That’s been the tried and true thing?” Patrick and Xander have paired well together during previous Ryder Cup events. They played a major role during Team U.S.’s win at Whistling Straits. However, the two have not always played the best together. And Brendan reflected on that as well.

Andy’s co-host agreed with him as he said, “Yeah, I think so. Maybe not every session.” And yes, they don’t always strike hard in every session. Cantlay and Schauffele only pair well together in foursome contests. In 2021, their team gained 2 points for Team U.S. on Friday against Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter and Saturday against Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood. However, the two couldn’t reproduce their magic in Rome in 2023 as they failed to secure a single point. Coming back on American soil, fans can expect both of them to find their form from 2021 once again and help Team U.S. gain vital points in foursomes.

Coming back to the conversation about the world #3’s form, Andy said, “Xander Schauffele didn’t make it to East Lake. Xander Schauffele has not been right since the injury. He had a career year the year before. But he’s been pretty mediocre. He said it himself, the worst year of his career!” Schauffele suffered a severe injury to his ribs late in 2024. He finally decided to take a break at the end of the season. However, the then world #2 chose to jump back into competition a little too soon as he played The Sentry 2025 and a few TGL matches.

Schauffele took another break for a couple of months to recover from the soft tissue injury to his right rib. But ever since his return in March 2025, he hasn’t been able to find his form and rhythm that won him the two majors in 2024. And despite maintaining his outstanding record of making every cut for the last few seasons, Schauffele has failed to impress on the course consistently. That might become a problem come Bethpage, as he and the rest of the Team U.S. squad will face a very strong and confident European team.

That’s not the only problem Keegan Bradley might have going to New York. Andy also talked about Xander Schauffele’s playing partner, who might also underperform, despite getting a preferential pick a few hours ago.

Xander Schauffele is not the last of Keegan Bradley’s worries for the Ryder Cup

Yes, Patrick Cantlay got a Captain’s Pick from Keegan Bradley for the Ryder Cup 2025. Coming off a T2 finish at East Lake, the 33-year-old must have gained even more confidence in winning the trust of the squad. But Andy believes Bradley might have taken a huge risk by including Cantlay in the team: “Patrick Cantlay, for the first time, in five or six team competitions, is sweating out whether he’s gonna get (picked). He had to get a Captain’s Pick!”

A player of Patrick Cantlay’s calibre has never had to rely on a Captain’s Pick to make the team. In the last couple of Ryder Cups in 2021 and 2023, he finished 6th and 4th on the points table to get automatic qualification. This year, the 8-time PGA Tour champion finished 15th in the standings. And that’s what concerns the Shotgun Start host as he concluded, “The thing that I would be most worried about, if I’m an American fan, our best two Ryder Cup players over the last few Ryder Cups are playing the worst golf they have played in the last six years.”

Together, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have terrorized Team Europe. But their individual forms and the fact that both of them made the team might bring Rory McIlroy & Co. relief instead of stress this time. However, this is not the endgame for them. They still have a shot at finding some rhythm before their trip to New York. Both of them will meet the rest of Team U.S., apart from Bryson DeChambeau (despite LIV Golf allowing him), at Silverado Resort’s North Course. That would be the perfect time to shake things around and make sure all eyes are on them at Bethpage.