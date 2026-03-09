Tennis Icon Makes Major Golf Investment As Luxury Brand Eyes Global Expansion

Andy Murray may have retired from tennis and may be focused on coaching, but his passion for sports has shifted to the fairways. Ever since stepping away from the court, he has been intensely dedicated to golf. Murray has even been participating in Pro-Am events, often over the last couple of years. And now, he has made another big investment in golf.

As John Turnbull from Bunkered has reported, “Andy Murray becomes investor in luxury UK golf brand.”

The article confirms that Murray has become a shareholder in the British apparel brand, Manors. The London-based company was launched in 2019-20. They are focused on modernizing golfwear while keeping it functional.

Murray is not the only popular athlete to invest in the brand. Retired English soccer pro and Arsenal F.C. player Theo Walcott is also a shareholder in the brand. As per the report, Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult and English television personalities Ant and Dec have also invested in Manors. It’s worth noting that all the brand’s popular investors are English.

The reports reveal that Murray’s investment came as part of the $3 million funding round with Redrice Ventures. The tennis legend is an associate partner at the firm. He was eagerly involved in the investment. The Englishman was excited with Manors’ plans to expand their brand in the U.S. market. As the report states, Murray “immediately bought into the passion and vision” of the founders and wanted to be a part of the journey.

Interestingly, the brand also has another major affiliation with golf that might see a unique collaboration. And that might end up benefiting Manors and the sport.

Andy Murray might become a bigger part of the golf community through a popular analyst

Other than all the popular celebrities mentioned above, Manors has also partnered with someone from the golf world. In the report about Andy Murray, it was also revealed that Dan Rapaport has collaborated with the brand. His YouTube channel, Dan on Golf, is exclusively outfitted by the brand.

With Murray and Rapaport both aligned with the same brand, fans can expect the former to make an appearance on the latter’s channel sometime in the future. They might catch up on Murray’s recent performance in Pro-Am events. And while golf will be a popular topic of discussion between them, they also have some other things in common.

Apart from the fairways, Rapaport and Murray are also soccer fans. They support rival teams in Manchester United F.C. and Arsenal F.C., respectively. But it won’t come as a surprise if their interactions switch from golf to soccer as well.