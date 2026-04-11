‘Terrible Question’: Scottie Scheffler Snaps at Masters Reporter Following Augusta Comeback

The first couple of rounds didn’t go as planned for Scottie Scheffler. A series of errors across two days meant he only managed to end at even par. His performance on Saturday may have brought him back in contention. But the world #1 still wasn’t in any mood to joke around after completing the third round.

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After he shot a 7-under 65, a reporter asked him, “What did it feel like it could have or should have been?” Annoyed by the question, Scheffler told the reporter, “That’s just a terrible question. Next question. Awful.”

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He was clearly not in the mood to make assumptions. Especially when the facts weren’t in his favor. However, when the reporter asked him about his round, he was quick to respond with a detailed review. He talked about his accurate iron plays and went on to discuss his performance in the back 9. After going 5-under in the front 9, he avoided making any mistakes in the remaining holes and ended the day without any errors.

However, the reporter came back with another absurd question about the color of the putting surface. And he wasn’t having any of it.

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Scheffler sarcastically responded, “Grass. I already ripped on one question that wasn’t that bad, so I’m not going to rip on another one.”

There were a few other absurd questions the reporters asked. And the world #1 was already quite frustrated with his performance. So he continued to respond sarcastically to most of them. It was evident that he wasn’t interested in indulging in any such queries from the media. Especially when he wasn’t performing well on the course.

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Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: Scottie Scheffler of United States of America hits a drive at the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603080204

Interestingly, an expert saw Scheffler’s poor form coming. And he had raised his concerns about it a few days ago.

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Brandel Chamblee anticipated Scottie Scheffler’s bad run on the course, which resulted in him losing his cool

Scottie Scheffler has already found success in 2026. He won the American Express to kick off the season. The world #1 delivered a couple of more top-4 performances in the following weeks. However, he hasn’t been the same ever since.

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For the first time in months, Scheffler finished outside the top-8 on the leaderboard in the Genesis Invitational. Since then, he hasn’t been able to grab a top-10 finish. And that got Brandel Chamblee ‘worried’.

In an interview with GolfWRX, Chamblee said, “I am a little worried about him. By his standards, he has missed an inordinate number of shots to the right, hence the fall off in his iron game as he currently ranks 80th in Strokes Gained: Approach. I don’t even recognize this golf swing from Scottie Scheffler. It’s a foot and a half shorter than it was last year, and the face is wide open.”

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Diving deep into the numbers, Chamblee could see a pattern that explained why Scheffler was underperforming. And he was convinced that will affect his form. While the world #1 may have recovered in the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament. It will be interesting to see if he can continue that form into Sunday and challenge for the title.