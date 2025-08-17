Terrifying Plane Crash at Sydney Golf Course Triggers Emergency Response as Pilots Escape With Injuries

Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! Reports have come in of a shocking incident on a golf course down under. It was an ordinary Sunday in New South Wales, Australia. Many golf enthusiasts were out playing golf before the weekend ended. A 60-year-old woman was also celebrating a hole-in-one with her friends in the Mona Vale Golf Club, but she didn’t get a $50K payment from Toyota or a car from BMW for it, like Akshay Bhatia. However, what she and everyone else in the course did get was a surprise visit from the sky.

Two 50-year-olds made an emergency landing of a Piper ‘Cherokee’ PA-28-140 on the course. As reported by the local authorities to the Northern Beach Advocate, the aircraft narrowly missed the clubhouse and landed on the 15th fairway. It first tipped towards its right wing before crashing nose-first into the grass. Unfortunately, the hard landing broke the wheel that would have helped them control the plane’s direction. However, it still didn’t cause any harm to any visitors or employees, except if you don’t consider the added workload for the groundskeepers to fix the grass.

The man in charge of investigating the incident, Inspector Peck, said, “At approximately 2.20 P.M. this afternoon, NSW Ambulance and other emergency services were attached to a light aircraft accident at Mona Vale Golf Course. On arrival, crews were confronted with a light aircraft that had made an emergency landing after losing power.” He and his crew were quick to respond to the incident. The NSW fire, rescue, and paramedics also arrived quickly at the scene to assist with the situation.

Speaking of the pilots involved in the accident, Peck added, “Both occupants, males in their 50s, had self-extricated. They had minor injuries and were transported to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition. Given the nature of the accident, both the pilot and the trainee pilot, had only minor abrasions and were coherent and had full recollection of events. They were very lucky.” The report mentions that both pilots are hospitalized but are stable. They were taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital to ensure their condition remains stable.

Despite the scary incident, things didn’t get as bad as they typically do in a plane crash. The actively responsive frontline workers who took all the precautionary measures even if there wasn’t any serious threat. And Inspector Peck didn’t shy away from thanking them. Interestingly, this is not the first incident of a plane landing on a golf course in recent months. Let’s see what happened in California back in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Crash landing on a golf course

Golf courses and aircraft have had a strong connection over the last 54 weeks. For some, the fairways are a great place to advertise their league. Albert Huddleston did so by having a plane fly over the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch back in May. He had a LIV Golf banner attached to the plane to promote the upcoming event of the league. However, back in December 2024, the pilot couldn’t control his plane enough to pull off such a stunt.

Footage from the Haggins Oak Golf Complex in Sacramento, California, shows an aircraft crashing into the parking lot after the pilot lost control of it. It got dragged quite a long way after landing, which suggests that the plane hit the ground at a high speed. It also almost took out a golfer before crashing into the wall under the camera. Fortunately, no one was severely injured back then as well.