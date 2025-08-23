brand-logo
The Ally Challenge 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByMolin Sheth

Aug 23, 2025 | 2:26 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Stewart Cink is in no mood to let go of the Ally Challenge title! He and every other top senior golfer are at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club for the 8th edition of the tournament. Going in as the defending champion, the 1-time major winner is eager to retain his title. But he will face tough competition from the likes of Ernie Els and Steven Alker. While the three are fighting it out in Michigan for the title, they will also have one eye on the big prize money that comes along with it.

What will the winner of the 2025 Ally Challenge get? Let’s take a look at the total purse of the tournament and also learn what others who don’t win the title can earn. Here’s the complete breakdown of the purse for the PGA Tour Champions event.

The Ally Challenge 2025: Winner’s share and payout for the remaining field

The Ally Challenge has seen some big names lift the title over the years. Stars like Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk, & Co. have all won the tournament in the past. However, only Cink and Singh earned from the biggest purse payout of $2.2 million. Yes, the prize money for the 2024 Ally Challenge was $2.2 million. The same holds true in 2025, according to The Golf News Net. That means the winner, this year, like Cink and Vijay from the last two editions of the tournament, will also get a $330,000 paycheck.

Everyone in the top-5 solos will get more than 100,000. Those finishing last in the 78-man field will also get at least $1,100. Let’s look at what every position on the leaderboard will earn in Michigan:

PositionPrize Money
1$330,000
2$193,600
3$158,400
4$132,000
5$105,600
6$88,000
7$79,200
8$70,400
9$61,600
10$57,200
11$52,800
12$48,400
13$44,000
14$41,800
15$39,600
16$37,400
17$35,200
18$33,000
19$31,020
20$29,040
21$27,280
22$25,520
23$24,200
24$23,100
25$22,000
26$20,900
27$20,020
28$19,140
29$18,260
30$17,380
31$16,500
32$15,840
33$15,180
34$14,520
35$13,860
36$13,200
37$12,540
38$12,100
39$11,660
40$11,220
41$10,780
42$10,340
43$9,900
44$9,460
45$9,020
46$8,580
47$8,140
48$7,700
49$7,260
50$6,820
51$6,380
52$5,940
53$5,500
54$5,280
55$5,060
56$4,840
57$4,620
58$4,400
59$4,180
60$3,960
61$3,740
62$3,520
63$3,300
64$3,080
65$2,860
66$2,640
67$2,420
68$2,200
69$2,068
70$1,936
71$1,804
72$1,672
73$1,540
74$1,452
75$1,364
76$1,276
77$1,188
78$1,100

There are no cuts in the tournament, so everyone on the field is expected to earn from the $2.2 million purse.

Stewart Cink is proving to be unbeatable at Warwick Hills

After 18 holes, Stewart Cink has managed to annihilate the competition with a prolific round of golf. He shot a bogey-free round of 10-under 62 with 10 birdies to take a formidable lead in the tournament. Cink is sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard with a two-stroke lead over the field. However, he is not the only top performer who has found his rhythm at Warwick Hills. Steven Alker and Ernie Els are also keeping Cink on his toes as he tries to retain his title.

Alker also had a flawless round, but only managed to score 8 birdies. While it’s no ordinary feat, the 9-time Champions Tour winner’s score still seems underwhelming compared to what Stewart managed on the day. Sitting 1 stroke behind him at 7-under 65 is Ernie Els. A bogey on the 9th hole kept him away from tying for second place with Alker. However, with two more rounds to play, both Alker and Els will certainly push Cink to his limits as they try to grab their first Ally Challenge title.

