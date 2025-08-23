The Ally Challenge 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Stewart Cink is in no mood to let go of the Ally Challenge title! He and every other top senior golfer are at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club for the 8th edition of the tournament. Going in as the defending champion, the 1-time major winner is eager to retain his title. But he will face tough competition from the likes of Ernie Els and Steven Alker. While the three are fighting it out in Michigan for the title, they will also have one eye on the big prize money that comes along with it.

What will the winner of the 2025 Ally Challenge get? Let’s take a look at the total purse of the tournament and also learn what others who don’t win the title can earn. Here’s the complete breakdown of the purse for the PGA Tour Champions event.

The Ally Challenge 2025: Winner’s share and payout for the remaining field

The Ally Challenge has seen some big names lift the title over the years. Stars like Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk, & Co. have all won the tournament in the past. However, only Cink and Singh earned from the biggest purse payout of $2.2 million. Yes, the prize money for the 2024 Ally Challenge was $2.2 million. The same holds true in 2025, according to The Golf News Net. That means the winner, this year, like Cink and Vijay from the last two editions of the tournament, will also get a $330,000 paycheck.

Everyone in the top-5 solos will get more than 100,000. Those finishing last in the 78-man field will also get at least $1,100. Let’s look at what every position on the leaderboard will earn in Michigan:

Position Prize Money 1 $330,000 2 $193,600 3 $158,400 4 $132,000 5 $105,600 6 $88,000 7 $79,200 8 $70,400 9 $61,600 10 $57,200 11 $52,800 12 $48,400 13 $44,000 14 $41,800 15 $39,600 16 $37,400 17 $35,200 18 $33,000 19 $31,020 20 $29,040 21 $27,280 22 $25,520 23 $24,200 24 $23,100 25 $22,000 26 $20,900 27 $20,020 28 $19,140 29 $18,260 30 $17,380 31 $16,500 32 $15,840 33 $15,180 34 $14,520 35 $13,860 36 $13,200 37 $12,540 38 $12,100 39 $11,660 40 $11,220 41 $10,780 42 $10,340 43 $9,900 44 $9,460 45 $9,020 46 $8,580 47 $8,140 48 $7,700 49 $7,260 50 $6,820 51 $6,380 52 $5,940 53 $5,500 54 $5,280 55 $5,060 56 $4,840 57 $4,620 58 $4,400 59 $4,180 60 $3,960 61 $3,740 62 $3,520 63 $3,300 64 $3,080 65 $2,860 66 $2,640 67 $2,420 68 $2,200 69 $2,068 70 $1,936 71 $1,804 72 $1,672 73 $1,540 74 $1,452 75 $1,364 76 $1,276 77 $1,188 78 $1,100

There are no cuts in the tournament, so everyone on the field is expected to earn from the $2.2 million purse.

Having said that, let’s take a look at what the leaderboard looked like after the end of the first round.

Stewart Cink is proving to be unbeatable at Warwick Hills

After 18 holes, Stewart Cink has managed to annihilate the competition with a prolific round of golf. He shot a bogey-free round of 10-under 62 with 10 birdies to take a formidable lead in the tournament. Cink is sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard with a two-stroke lead over the field. However, he is not the only top performer who has found his rhythm at Warwick Hills. Steven Alker and Ernie Els are also keeping Cink on his toes as he tries to retain his title.

Alker also had a flawless round, but only managed to score 8 birdies. While it’s no ordinary feat, the 9-time Champions Tour winner’s score still seems underwhelming compared to what Stewart managed on the day. Sitting 1 stroke behind him at 7-under 65 is Ernie Els. A bogey on the 9th hole kept him away from tying for second place with Alker. However, with two more rounds to play, both Alker and Els will certainly push Cink to his limits as they try to grab their first Ally Challenge title.