The Amundi Evian Championship 2025: 5 Big Names Who Missed the Cut in the $8M Major

Two rounds in, and the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship has already seen some heartbreaks. Long before the second round ended, fans had already witnessed the exit of Charley Hull. She withdrew from the tournament on the 13th hole on Thursday after a medical scare. However, her 1-under would have been enough to help her through the weekend, as the major saw some ruthless cuts.

With a +2 cutline, many players couldn’t make the score on the challenging course of Evian-les-Bains. We’re here to learn about 5 of the biggest names who missed the cut and won’t be playing the weekend rounds of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

Maja Stark

Oh, what a roller-coaster of a ride Maja Stark has had this season. In the three majors she played before her trip to France, she finished in the 40s in the Chevron Championship, won the U.S. Women’s Open, and went back to the 40s in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Her win at Erin Hills against Nelly Korda was certainly iconic, but there are still questions about whether she could remain consistent. Coming back to her continent, the Swedish golfer should have had more familiarity with the challenges of European courses.

Yet, Stark failed to capitalize on the same as she shot 4-over par, 2 strokes more than the cutline demanded. The double bogeys on the par-3 14th and 16th holes might have been the leading cause of her downfall. Maja Stark also looked visibly frustrated on the course. Although she didn’t express it as strongly as she did during the Women’s PGA Championship last month, where she broke her putter in anger.

Lydia Ko

Only a few weeks ago, Lydia Ko had her first missed cut of the season. Albeit in a team event, she and Danielle Kang were confident they would prove to be a threat in the Dow Championship before it began. Instead, they couldn’t play the weekend rounds after missing the cutline by 2 strokes. This week, the Australian Hall of Famer has missed her second cut, this time as an individual competitor.

Ko exited the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship with a 5-over 147. She had a dreadful second round where, at one point, she conceded 5 bogeys in 7 holes. The course at the Evian Resort Golf Club proved to be too much of a challenge for her, as she couldn’t find any rhythm. This comes as a huge surprise, as Lydia has been absolutely brilliant throughout 2025. She won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore and has been quite consistent throughout the year. Hopefully, this is just a small setback, as Lydia Ko is not known for missing cuts often.

Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu has been on the worst run of her career after the runner-up finish in the 2025 Ford Championship. Before the Amundi Evian Championship, she had already missed 5 cuts. In fact, her crash out in France will be her 5th consecutive missed cut of the season. After the outstanding season she had last year, where she nearly won 2 majors, Vu was expected to go on a rampage in 2025 as well.

The 27-year-old had also been suffering from a back injury for a while. She had expressed how she wanted to get back to her best and compete for titles again. Unfortunately, that was not to happen in France, as she scored 4 strokes above the cutline at 6-over par. Consecutive bogeys from the 13th to 16th holes in the second round played a major role in pushing her out of the weekend rounds.

Ruoning Yin

World# 4, Ruoning Yin, came off an outstanding season in 2024. She won three titles, including the Dow Championship alongside Jeeno Thitikul. The Chinese golfer has also been outstanding this year, making all 11 cuts prior to her trip to France. Yin also had back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Black Desert Championship and the Chevron Championship back in April and May, respectively. Overall, the 22-year-old was having a great time on the Tour, despite not winning anything this year. However, all that changed at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Despite a great start, Ruoning had an awful second round. Right at the start of the back nine, she conceded a double bogey on the 10th hole. She followed that up with a triple bogey on the 14th. Yin, who was on the verge of finishing within the top 35 after Friday, ended up outside the cutline instead. Whether you call it misfortune or bad strokeplay, Ruoning Yin missed the cut for the first time since April 2024.

Haeran Ryu

Since 2023, Haeran Ryu has proven herself by winning at least 1 title every year. She has remained incredibly consistent, and that has helped her achieve a lot of success ever since she became an official member. This year as well, she captures the 2025 Black Desert Championship. Ryu also finished at T6 in the Chevron Championship. However, bad luck finally caught up to her during the Dow Championship a few weeks ago. And just like Lydia Ko, she has also carried it with her to France.

Haeran missed the cutline by a whopping 5 strokes. Her 7-over 149 was plagued with bogeys and double bogeys, which didn’t give her any shot at playing the weekend rounds. The Korean star absolutely struggled in the first round with an 8-over 79. She could only pull back 1 stroke on Friday. But that didn’t provide her nearly enough relief to help her go through the last couple of rounds. Haeran Ryu’s biggest curse at the Evian Resort Golf Club was the sand. She couldn’t produce a single save from the traps across the 36 holes.