The Ascendant 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Playing on one of the biggest golf courses in the United States, the Korn Ferry Tour players have a tall mountain to climb this weekend. Ross Steelman has kept up with the challenge and is consistently delivering at TPC Colorado, even on the 700-yard. He is 1-under par on the longest par-5 hole in professional golf in the first three rounds, proving that he is ready to lift the title. But Kevin Dougherty isn’t making life easy for Steelman as he is closely chasing him down in second place.

Both of them and everyone else on the field are mainly fighting for one thing: to become the champion of the 7th edition of The Ascendant. However, there must be another factor that might drive them to compete for a higher position on the leaderboard. And that is the prize money. What will each of the 66 golfers who made the cut win at TPC Colorado on Sunday? Let’s find out.

The Ascendant 2025: One million dollars!

The purse for The Ascendant 2025 would probably excite Dr. Evil from Austin Powers. As per The Golf News Net, it is exactly ‘One million dollars!’ The prize money was the same last year as well, and the payout for each position is also the same. As per the standard Korn Ferry Tour’s prize money distribution chart, the winner will get 18% of the total purse. The remaining amount will be distributed among everyone else who made the cut.

Just like 2024, when Cristobal Del Solar took home a $180,000 paycheck, the winner this year will also receive the same amount. Second and third-place players will receive over $60,000 unless there are ties. Even finishing last on the leaderboard will grant the golfer a $4,000 paycheck. Let’s look at the entire list of payouts.

Position Prize Money 1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

The original list of payouts was only made for 65 players. Since 66 golfers made the cut, the final prize money for each position might be modified a little bit to accommodate another individual. Having said that, it will still remain relatively similar to what is shown over here.

With only 18 holes to go, things will certainly heat up at TPC Colorado. While Ross Steelman does have the advantage on the leaderboard, others may have an edge over him when it comes to experience. Let’s see who the favorites are going into the final round.

Best picks to win the Korn Ferry Tour event

Out of everyone in the top 4, Kevin Dougherty has had the most experience playing in The Ascendant. He has played 5 of the 6 editions of the tournament, only missing out on the one from 2024. His last appearance saw him finish at T6 in 2023. Jorge Fernández Valdés and Ian Holt have only played the event once in 2024. They finished T43 and T50, respectively, last year. However, the current leader, Ross Steelman, missed the cut in the tournament.

Moreover, out of all the individuals, only Valdés has previously had experience of winning on the Korn Ferry Tour. Others are still searching for their first victories. Holt has had a spectacular season so far. Despite not winning a title, he has finished in the top 10 twice, one of which was a runner-up.