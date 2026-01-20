The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Nearly every top Korn Ferry Tour player is at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay this week. Eager to get an early advantage, they are eager to win the second event of the 2026 season. But grabbing the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic title won’t be an easy task.
Last year, Sudarshan Yellamaraju took the title away from the field by winning it with a 5-point difference. He finished the event at 25-under par as everyone else barely reached -20. But with the Canadian pro focused on the PGA Tour now, others will get the opportunity to win at the Abaco Club. And apart from the trophy, they will also be eager to get the big paycheck.
In 2025, the prize money offered by the tournament hosts was $1 million. That hasn’t changed this year as well. So, the distribution of the purse will also remain the same.
Last year, Yellamaraju banked a $180,000 paycheck. The champion of the 2026 edition of the event is also going to receive the same prize money. Everyone in the top 3 is set to earn at least $60,000 if there aren’t any ties. Even those finishing last will take home a handsome $4,000 paycheck.
That said, let’s look at the complete breakdown of the prize money according to the information provided by The Golf News Net.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$180,000
|2
|$90,000
|3
|$60,000
|4
|$45,000
|5
|$38,000
|6
|$34,500
|7
|$32,000
|8
|$29,500
|9
|$27,500
|10
|$25,500
|11
|$23,650
|12
|$22,000
|13
|$20,500
|14
|$19,000
|15
|$18,000
|16
|$17,000
|17
|$16,000
|18
|$15,000
|19
|$14,000
|20
|$13,000
|21
|$12,150
|22
|$11,350
|23
|$10,550
|24
|$9,750
|25
|$9,000
|26
|$8,530
|27
|$8,100
|28
|$7,700
|29
|$7,400
|30
|$7,100
|31
|$6,850
|32
|$6,650
|33
|$6,450
|34
|$6,250
|35
|$6,050
|36
|$5,850
|37
|$5,650
|38
|$5,450
|39
|$5,250
|40
|$5,150
|41
|$5,050
|42
|$4,950
|43
|$4,850
|44
|$4,750
|45
|$4,650
|46
|$4,550
|47
|$4,500
|48
|$4,450
|49
|$4,400
|50
|$4,350
|51
|$4,300
|52
|$4,260
|53
|$4,240
|54
|$4,220
|55
|$4,200
|56
|$4,180
|57
|$4,160
|58
|$4,140
|59
|$4,120
|60
|$4,100
|61
|$4,080
|62
|$4,060
|63
|$4,040
|64
|$4,020
|65
|$4,000
This is the original prize money distribution chart based on a 65-player field after cuts. However, the projected cutline includes 68 pros to make it through the weekend after a few ties. If this continues, the final prize money distribution amount might vary as the tournament hosts recalculate the earnings.
That said, let’s look at what has happened in the tournament so far.
One round down in the 2026 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
After 18 holes, it seems that the field is already split between pros who are playing well at the Abaco Club and those who are struggling there. With only 68 players remaining in the event, half the field is struggling to keep up with par, while the other is scoring consistently under par.
The 72-par field has seen the likes of Ben Taylor, Kevin Dougherty, Hayden Buckley, & three other players rise in the ranks. They scored at least 5-under or less to top the leaderboard. Taylor managed to finish at first with a 7-under 65 at the end of day one.
The weather will get increasingly windy for the last two rounds of the event, according to AccuWeather. If that continues, then it would be even more challenging for the players to maintain a good score. Fans would be hoping this would turn into a tight contest, unlike Yellamaraju’s annihilation last year.
