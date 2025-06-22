The Best to Never Win: Tommy Fleetwood’s $29 Million Wait for Victory

Tommy Fleetwood was only a 20-year-old Challenge Tour golfer when he got his first taste of victory. The 2011 Kazakhstan Open saw the Englishman and a non-member of the European Tour beat Branden Grace and 130 other stars to capture the title. In fact, 5 of the top 10 on the leaderboard in the final round had never won on the DP World Tour. Yet, it was a Challenge Tour pro who triumphed against them before receiving his official membership.

14 years later, Fleetwood has 8 European titles to his name. 4 of them came after he received his PGA Tour card in 2018. And yet, the 34-year-old has to win in the American League. But now it seems that he is on the verge of finally breaking the curse and celebrating his first title on the PGA Tour. Where does he stand? Let’s find out!

The second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship had Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas tied with Tommy Fleetwood on the leaderboard. All three individuals had managed 9-under par after 36 holes to lead the field by 1 stroke. On Saturday, the world #1 started the day with a triple bogey. He followed that up with a double bogey on the 8th to drop down to T8. Thomas had an even more miserable round, scoring 4-over par on just the 13th hole. He dropped down to T14 with a 6-under. While his peers struggled, Fleetwood rose to the occasion.

The Englishman managed a 7-under par 63 in round 3 to go up to -16 on Saturday. With that, Fleetwood has secured his spot at the top with a 3 stroke lead against the field. His only competitions? Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley, who both have -13 to their names, tied for 2nd. This is the perfect setup for Tommy Fleetwood to dominate the last 18 holes and finally end his PGA Tour drought. The only question is, can he achieve the feat on Sunday? Let’s take a look at some of his past falls from grace.

Clutching defeats from the jaws of victory

Tommy Fleetwood is undoubtedly one of the most consistent golfers on the Tour. He has made 134 of the 158 cuts in his career. For him to still not have a win to his name sounds quite surprising. But the fact is, despite a great record, the 34-year-old still hasn’t won on the PGA Tour. Having said that, here are some of Fleetwood’s near misses:

2018 U.S. Open

Playing in his first U.S. Open as a member, Fleetwood had already had some great performances in the season. He finished T3 in the Hero World Challenge before the 4th place in the Honda Classic. Stepping onto Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the then-28-year-old was not a strong contender after a first-round 5-over par. After a 4-under on Friday, he pushed himself towards the top of the table, but so did Brooks Koepka, who had replicated his performance in the major so far. An 8-over in the 3rd dropped him down the leaderboard again before going 7-under par 63 to finish second. The winner, Koepka, had scored only 1 stroke fewer than the Englishman to win the second U.S. Open title of his career.

2023 Canadian Open

After 72 holes, Fleetwood was tied with Nick Taylor for the Canadian Open title in 2023. The two had to go head-to-head again in the playoffs to determine a clear winner. After 3 more holes of tied scores, it looked like the two were going to need to play a 5th playoff round after they were both expected to make par on the 18th hole. Fleetwood had already played his third stroke, which missed the cup. Taylor had a 72-foot 3rd shot that he needed to get close to the cup to give himself a fighting shot. However, in an incredible turn of events, the Canadian sank the ball from the long-range putt to finish with 1-under par and lift the 2023 Canadian Open title.

2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open is one of the majors where Tommy Fleetwood wasn’t a threat to the leader. However, he still played incredibly well to rise up the ranks in the final round. After 54 holes, the 8-time DP World Tour champion was sitting 12 strokes behind the eventual winner, Wyndham Clark. And while Clark struggled to push his score further from 10-under, Fleetwood managed to replicate his last-round success from the 2018 U.S. Open. He shot a 7-under par 63 in the final round on Sunday to jump up 33 spots to T5 on the leaderboard. He ended only 5 strokes away from Clark.

2025 RBC Heritage

At the end of the third round in the 2025 RBC Heritage, Fleetwood was only 3 strokes away from Si Woo Kim. While Kim failed to capitalize on his advantage, the Englishman also couldn’t add to his score much. He shot a 1-under par in the last round, which could only get him a 7th-place finish. In the end, it was Justin Thomas who broke his winless streak, capturing the 16th title of his career. However, Tommy Fleetwood remained winless on the PGA Tour.

He may have come close to victories, but his consistent finishes at the top of the table have helped him bank big paychecks over the years. Let’s see what his efforts have earned him since 2018.

The impact of coming close without winning

As we have already mentioned, Tommy Fleetwood has made 134 cuts in 158 tournaments, which is 84.81% of all events he has played. That’s nearly as good as the world #1, Scottie Scheffler’s 140 cuts in 164 events at 85.36%. During this period, Fleetwood has had 5 runner-ups and third-place finishes each in 27 top 5s. With 41 top 10s, he also boasts a 30.6% chance of finishing at the top of the leaderboard. This is the best winless record held by any golfer since 1983, when the PGA Tour saw a lot of changes and opened doors for the top 120-ranked golfers in the world to get a membership.

Despite being winless, Fleetwood’s efforts have helped him earn some big paychecks over the years. His incredible and consistent record has earned him $29,362,462 so far. That number is bound to grow after the conclusion of the 2025 Travelers Championship. Considering the 66-foot birdie that he scored on the 5th hole at TPC River Highlands, there is a very good chance that he will bag the maximum from the $20 million event. And the fans are eager for Tommy Fleetwood to finally break the curse and grab his first PGA Tour win on June 22, 2025. They have shown their support for the English all over social media. Let’s see what they are saying.

Tommy Fleetwood’s 3-stroke lead has gotten the netizens excited

The clinical third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship proved to be vital for Tommy Fleetwood’s rise. After his incredible display of putting on Saturday, the fans are hoping that the 34-year-old carries his momentum into the final round. Fans have left their prayers for Fleetwood on X as one of them said, “Dear god let it be his time.” With a 3-stroke lead, it seems god, fortune, luck, and the greens are favoring the Southport born on Sunday.

Others have shown more confidence in the English golfer’s abilities to carry it ahead for the win. Someone wrote, “Tommy will play great today for sure,” showing complete faith in Fleetwood to deliver the result in the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. Some also threw shade on other golfers by showing their support for Tommy as they wrote, “We need more Tommy Fleetwood’s and less spoiled brats ripping up lockers, throwing clubs and just acting like spoiled brats.” Apart from Fleetwood, these comments were probably directed towards Wyndham Clark, who destroyed the locker room at Oakmont, and Justin Thomas, who lost control of his club at the Travelers Championship recently.

Dan Rapaport also joined the train as he wrote, “It’s not exactly Rory-at-Augusta, but Tommy Fleetwood getting his first PGA Tour victory tomorrow after so many close calls/disappointing Sundays would be pretty damn cathartic. Should be a fun final day at the Travelers.” McIlroy’s Grand Slam win was definitely legendary, but having Fleetwood finally break his winless streak on the PGA Tour should come close to that level. Big difference between the two achievements, but they are still quite exciting for any golf fan.

Inside Sports Net’s Brian Kirschner also tweeted, “Really really rooting for Tommy tomorrow would be an amazing story.” Like most of the golf community, he too is anticipating Tommy Fleetwood to take the title away from everyone else on the field and grab his first PGA Tour win in the last Signature event of the season.