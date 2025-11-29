The One Drill Justin Thomas Does to Improve Short Game That Amateurs Should Know

Justin Thomas was prolific on the green in 2025. He had the second-best putting average the entire season and the third-best in putts per round and one-putt percentage. That’s what helped him finish top-10 eight times, with three runner-ups and a win at Harbour Town Golf Links. And Thomas just revealed what helped him remain consistent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NUCLR GOLF shared a video titled, “🚨⛳️🏌️ #GOLF TIP — This putting drill featuring world #8 Justin Thomas is sure to help you lower your scores and improve your short game ✅ @JTLegion_.” And it included a video of Thomas practicing his drills on the green.

As the host explained, he had placed three different tees at different distances from the cup. There was also a stick placed about two and a half feet from the hole. Justin’s goal was to sink the ball or hit it past the hole but short of the stick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first tee was 5 feet from the hole at a distance where Thomas is expected to make most of the putts. The Tour’s average from this range is 90%. The second tee was 10 feet away, which 40% of the pros make. The third tee was set at a distance of 15 feet, which is typically a birdie putt. These can help Thomas get an advantage over the field during big events.

Following these drills is what helped Thomas record such amazing numbers in 2025. In fact, the only players to consistently record better putting stats than him were Sam Burns and Harry Hall. Both the pros are known for being excellent on the green in the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, putting is what helped Justin Thomas end his winless streak in 2025. And it all started in the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting helped Justin Thomas get back to winning on the PGA Tour

From the very first hole he played, Justin Thomas was oozing with confidence in the 2025 RBC Heritage. He hit his approach shot on 409 yards par-4 17 inches off the hole. That was enough for him to secure a birdie off the bat. And that was just the beginning of the story.

Throughout the round, Thomas hit ten more birdies and a bogey. And he made some long-range putts to secure vital points. A 33-footer on the 4th hole and a 36-footer on the 7th hole set the tone for the rest of the day.

Throughout the rest of the round, Justin Thomas sank many more 10-footers to score the rest of his birdies. However, his longest putt was the 17th hole, 38 38-foot putt that pushed his score that helped him push his score to 10-under 61 for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first round alone, Justin Thomas scored a total of 165 feet of putts in 18 holes. No one else came even close. That’s what set the stage for his 2025 RBC Heritage title win. With him recovering from his hip surgery for the next few months, he will have plenty of time to perfect his putting even further to win more titles in 2026.