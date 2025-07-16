The Open 2025: 3 Biggest Names Missing from the 156-Player Field

Only a few hours left until the action at Royal Portrush begins. The players are getting in their last rounds of practice before things get underway in the last major of the season. Fans are pumped up, waiting for their favorites to tee off. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are top bets from the PGA Tour to win The Open 2025. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau from LIV Golf are also expected to contend for the 153rd edition of the major. But there are some big names who won’t be on the course competing for it.

We’re here to learn about three golfers who won’t be in Northern Ireland playing in The Open 2025. So let’s understand what made them skip the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods

It has been a while since Tiger Woods has graced the fairway in a professional capacity. He last played at Royal Troon in the 152nd edition of The Open back in 2024. That, too, didn’t last long as Woods missed the cut and left the major early. Since then, the only events the big cat has participated in were the 2024 PNC Championship and his TGL matches. However, he has been troubled by injuries all through this time. Earlier this year, Woods announced that he suffered through another injury and underwent a small procedure. As he continues on his road to recovery, his date of return continues to be a mystery. But one thing is for sure: Tiger Woods is not going to be at Royal Portrush for The Open 2025, according to the PGA Tour website.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Getty Tiger Woods, with his caddie Steve Williams, walks off the 18th green crying after winning the 135th Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Great Britain on July 23, 2006. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Billy Horschel

Like Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel is also suffering from an injury of his own. It might not be as severe, or the recovery time might not be as long, but it still kept him out of competition. Weeks after the 2025 Masters Tournament, Horschel suffered a hip injury. He took a short break, hoping he would recover from it. Unfortunately, things only got worse as he later announced that he had undergone surgery to resolve the issue. Since then, Horschel has been in recovery mode. The veteran golfer missed the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open during this period. And we can confirm that he will not be on the field for The Open 2025 as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Max Homa

Max Homa from 2023 would have probably been a favorite to win The Open. But the same guy in 2025 has turned into a mere shadow of himself. Homa has missed 7 cuts and had only 1 top-10 finish this season. That too came in the 2025 John Deere Classic, when most of the top PGA Tour players were taking a break, preparing for their trip to Europe. The 6-time champion has certainly been out of form, and it does not come as a surprise that he has failed to qualify for The Open 2025. Instead, he will be teeing off at the Tahoe Mountain Club. Yes, Max Homa will be playing the 2025 Barracuda Championship. It will be his third appearance in the tournament, first since 2017 when he missed the cut.