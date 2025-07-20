brand-logo
The Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByMolin Sheth

Jul 20, 2025 | 8:00 AM EDT

0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Scottie Scheffler is going in for another major win! But he is being closely chased by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick & Co. Everyone at the top of the leaderboard is eager to lift the Claret Jug, but only Brian Harman out of them knows the feeling. With only a few hours remaining until a winner is determined, it will be interesting to see who wins the last major of the season. While the prestigious title is a big enough reward, everyone on the field will also take home a hefty paycheck.

The 153rd Open Championship has not seen a change in the purse

The purse for The Open 2025 remains unchanged from last year. That means, just like in 2024, the total prize money for the major is also $17 million this year. The winner of the 153rd edition at Royal Portrush will also get a $3.1 million paycheck like Xander Schauffele received last year. According to Today’s Golfer, everyone in the top 7 will get more than $500,000 in prize money.

Let’s look at the complete breakdown of the $17 million purse:

POSITIONEARNINGS
1$3,100,000
2$1,759,000
3$1,128,000
4$876,000
5$705,000
6$611,000
7$525,000
8$442,500
9$388,000
10$350,600
11$319,200
12$282,800
13$266,000
14$249,000
15$231,000
16$212,700
17$202,400
18$193,000
19$184,900
20$176,200
21$168,000
22$159,600
23$151,000
24$142,600
25$137,800
26$131,800
27$127,000
28$122,600
29$117,300
30$111,200
31$107,600
32$102,100
33$98,500
34$95,700
35$92,400
36$88,700
37$84,600
38$80,300
39$77,400
40$74,900
41$71,800
42$68,300
43$65,200
44$61,500
45$58,000
46$55,000
47$52,800
48$50,700
49$48,400
50$47,200
51$46,200
52$45,400
53$44,700
54$44,000
55$43,300
56$42,700
57$42,300
58$42,000
59$41,700
60$41,400
61$41,200
62$41,000
63$40,800
64$40,600
65$40,300
66$40,000
67$39,700
68$39,400
69$39,100
70$38,900

While those who made the cut can still fight for a better paycheck, the R&A will also reward everyone else who was on the field but didn’t make the weekend rounds. The first 10 players to miss the cut and ties will receive $12,350. The next 20 golfers and ties will get $10,300. Lastly, everyone else out of the 156-player field will receive $8,750. No one will leave Royal Portrush empty-handed.

Having said that, who is expected to grab the maximum winnings after 72 holes? Let’s look at the table and pick the possible winners.

Best bets to win at Royal Portrush

The Open 2025 has seen a lot of drama. The entire Shane Lowry penalty fiasco started a huge debate on the internet and among experts. Bryson DeChambeau‘s shocking first round and surprising comeback in the second round helped him make the cut. Amid all of it, Scottie Scheffler slowly and steadily moved his way up the top of the leaderboard. He sat at the top after 36 holes.

Brian Harman also had an excellent second round as his -6 pushed him to T3, just 2 strokes off the top. Matt Fitzpatrick has remained consistent throughout the tournament as well. All three individuals are firm favorites to win the event. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the end. One thing is for sure: the end of The Open Championship 2025 is going to be nail-biting.

