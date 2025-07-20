The Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Scottie Scheffler is going in for another major win! But he is being closely chased by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick & Co. Everyone at the top of the leaderboard is eager to lift the Claret Jug, but only Brian Harman out of them knows the feeling. With only a few hours remaining until a winner is determined, it will be interesting to see who wins the last major of the season. While the prestigious title is a big enough reward, everyone on the field will also take home a hefty paycheck.

The 153rd Open Championship has not seen a change in the purse

The purse for The Open 2025 remains unchanged from last year. That means, just like in 2024, the total prize money for the major is also $17 million this year. The winner of the 153rd edition at Royal Portrush will also get a $3.1 million paycheck like Xander Schauffele received last year. According to Today’s Golfer, everyone in the top 7 will get more than $500,000 in prize money.

Let’s look at the complete breakdown of the $17 million purse:

POSITION EARNINGS 1 $3,100,000 2 $1,759,000 3 $1,128,000 4 $876,000 5 $705,000 6 $611,000 7 $525,000 8 $442,500 9 $388,000 10 $350,600 11 $319,200 12 $282,800 13 $266,000 14 $249,000 15 $231,000 16 $212,700 17 $202,400 18 $193,000 19 $184,900 20 $176,200 21 $168,000 22 $159,600 23 $151,000 24 $142,600 25 $137,800 26 $131,800 27 $127,000 28 $122,600 29 $117,300 30 $111,200 31 $107,600 32 $102,100 33 $98,500 34 $95,700 35 $92,400 36 $88,700 37 $84,600 38 $80,300 39 $77,400 40 $74,900 41 $71,800 42 $68,300 43 $65,200 44 $61,500 45 $58,000 46 $55,000 47 $52,800 48 $50,700 49 $48,400 50 $47,200 51 $46,200 52 $45,400 53 $44,700 54 $44,000 55 $43,300 56 $42,700 57 $42,300 58 $42,000 59 $41,700 60 $41,400 61 $41,200 62 $41,000 63 $40,800 64 $40,600 65 $40,300 66 $40,000 67 $39,700 68 $39,400 69 $39,100 70 $38,900

While those who made the cut can still fight for a better paycheck, the R&A will also reward everyone else who was on the field but didn’t make the weekend rounds. The first 10 players to miss the cut and ties will receive $12,350. The next 20 golfers and ties will get $10,300. Lastly, everyone else out of the 156-player field will receive $8,750. No one will leave Royal Portrush empty-handed.

Having said that, who is expected to grab the maximum winnings after 72 holes? Let’s look at the table and pick the possible winners.

Best bets to win at Royal Portrush

The Open 2025 has seen a lot of drama. The entire Shane Lowry penalty fiasco started a huge debate on the internet and among experts. Bryson DeChambeau‘s shocking first round and surprising comeback in the second round helped him make the cut. Amid all of it, Scottie Scheffler slowly and steadily moved his way up the top of the leaderboard. He sat at the top after 36 holes.

Brian Harman also had an excellent second round as his -6 pushed him to T3, just 2 strokes off the top. Matt Fitzpatrick has remained consistent throughout the tournament as well. All three individuals are firm favorites to win the event. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the end. One thing is for sure: the end of The Open Championship 2025 is going to be nail-biting.