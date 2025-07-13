The Royal Chronicles: Rory McIlroy’s Commanding 2014 Open Win at Hoylake

Winning the Claret Jug in the oldest major in the history of golf, The Open Championship, is a prestigious status to hold. You rank yourself among legends like Walter Hagen, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, and Tiger Woods. Another prestigious factor that they all had in common is that they all lifted the Claret Jug on a ‘Royal’ course. As we prepare for another visit to a prestigious course this year, the Royal Portrush, we go back to 2014, when Rory McIlroy also triumphed at Royal Liverpool to join the prestigious list.

Going into the final round, a 25-year-old McIlroy had a commanding lead against the field. He stood 6 strokes in front of Rickie Fowler, 7 of Sergio Garcia after 54 holes. The Irishman was extremely focused as he led the leaderboard after the end of every round. He was not going to let this one slide out of his hands. McIlroy had already experienced a huge last-round blunder in his young career. The 2011 Masters defeat still haunted him. And he was determined to see this one all the way through.

Prior to this, McIlroy had also faced struggles on links courses in majors. Specifically in The Open, he had missed the cut a year prior. Apart from the T3 in 2010, he had not finished above T25 in 5 other attempts. However, he did have 2 major wins to his name already, the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2012 PGA Championship. On both occasions, he had absolutely dominated the field and won each of them by 8 strokes. So McIlroy knew how to win a major. He just had to prove himself on a links course. And so he did.

A 1-under in the final round was sufficient for him to ward off any threat from Fowler and Garcia. McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug and was not among the Royals. He had also joined the elite list of the very few golfers who had won 3 different majors. Moreover, he joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the third golfer to win his third major by the age of 25. The Irishman was already a legend, and he was only 4 years into his PGA Tour career. That’s what makes his story 11 years later so compelling. That same year, he won the PGA Championship, but in the 11 years since, McIlroy didn’t win another major until April 2025.

The first round of the playoffs against Justin Rose at Augusta National, and every fan was glued to the screen. Patrons intently watched as 4 feet separated McIlroy from a Career Grand Slam. He struck the ball, and everyone held their breath. As it sunk in, the patrons roared in Georgia, and even the fans remotely cheered loudly. It was done. Rory McIlroy was a Grand Slam champion. A huge chip was lifted off his shoulder, and he let himself go… A little too much, maybe.

The McIlroy that everyone fell in love with over the first four months of 2025 had disappeared. He faced a lot of criticism for not being bothered about performing anymore. That was until the final round of the U.S. Open. That’s when the fans finally saw a glimpse of his original self again. Since then, McIlroy has slowly been returning to form, and he has put on his best show most recently, in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Just a week before a trip to Royal Portrush. Should the fans anticipate another royal victory for McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy dreams of royalty on home soil

Rory McIlroy will be back home in Northern Ireland next week. He will carry the Green Jacket along with him as he returns as a Grand Slam champion now. In an interview after his win at Augusta National, McIlroy confessed that he wanted to visit his favorite football club, Manchester United’s stadium, Old Trafford, wearing the Green Jacket and the Claret Jug in his hands. His intent was clear from the beginning. While the media built the narrative that he would be unstoppable, the Irishman only had eyes on The Open since April.

Fast-forward to the present, McIlroy is performing exceptionally well in the Genesis Scottish Open. He had two consecutive rounds of 66 or better since the Masters Tournament. The 36-year-old is sitting at the top of the leaderboard going into Championship Sunday. McIlroy is a favorite to win in Scotland, and if he does so, then he will also tie his most title wins in a season. The Open Championship will be a potential 5th title, if he does manage to conquer it as well. That would make 2025 the best season of McIlroy’s career. And he’s not even done yet.

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy is not the only royalty whose win matters. We are here to celebrate other Royals who will also be on the field in Northern Ireland for The Open Championship 2025.