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‘There’s No Way’: Michael Block Makes Bold Statement on His PGA Championship Future After Disappointing Finish

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Molin Sheth

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May 15, 2026 | 5:30 PM EDT

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‘There’s No Way’: Michael Block Makes Bold Statement on His PGA Championship Future After Disappointing Finish

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Molin Sheth

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May 15, 2026 | 5:30 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

Michael Block ended the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship on a high. With an even par 70, he was sitting with the projected cutline set to play the weekend round. However, Friday wasn’t his day as he made a few too many mistakes. And he has essentially crashed out of the major now. But the 49-year-old still isn’t done with the major.

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Block told Jason Sobel, “There’s no way on God’s green earth this is my last one (PGA). No chance. I will definitely qualify for one more, if not five more.”

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He will be eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions from June 15, 2026. But even if he turns 50, Block has no desire to slow down.

It’s no surprise that Block is so determined to continue playing the major. After all, his most memorable moment on the golf course came in the PGA Championship back in 2023. He scored a hole-in-one on the 15th hole while playing at Oak Hill Country Club in the final round, grouped with Rory McIlroy. While he didn’t see it drop in, the reaction from the spectators got him confused. He was famously heard asking, “Did it go in?” before celebrating with McIlroy, Harry Diamond, and his caddie.

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Interestingly, that ace is what got the ‘Block Party’ chants going. He also earned a trophy for being the lowest-ranked golfer to make the cut that year. He finished T15 in the tournament that year. Block has never been able to replicate that success or even make the cut in the PGA Championship apart from that. But the ‘Block Party’ has still not ended.

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It’s worth mentioning that Block didn’t get a free ticket to the 2026 PGA Championship. He earned the right to play in the major.

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Michael Block worked hard to block his ticket to the Aronimink Golf Club

A top-20 finish in the 2026 PGA Professional Championship would have helped Michael Block earn the right to play the 2026 PGA Championship. The only problem was that he was outside the rankings going into the final round of the event.

Block shot an amazing round of 3-under 69 in the final round of the event. That was enough to get him into the top-20 and book his place in the major. This was his fifth consecutive qualification for the PGA Championship. And he was thrilled about it.

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“I mean, this was insane, like ridiculous,” he told the reporters. “I can’t thank everyone out there enough for the support, and for all you haters or whatever, be haters.”

His strong message left the golf community divided. But Block was thrilled to earn his place in the event and receive the support that he did from his fans. It will be worth seeing if he continues to receive the same support and love from the crowd as he qualifies for and plays the major event after turning 50.

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Molin Sheth

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Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story. Molin comes from a diverse professional background that enriches his coverage. With extensive experience in digital marketing, content management, and quality assurance, he excels at optimizing processes and enhancing user experiences, skills that translate into delivering well-researched, engaging content efficiently. His roles in customer support, technical troubleshooting, and cross-functional collaboration have honed his problem-solving abilities and attention to detail. This comprehensive skill set allows Molin to approach golf reporting with a unique blend of creativity, analytical rigor, and operational excellence, ensuring his work resonates with both casual fans and serious golf enthusiasts.

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