13 Combined PGA Tour Wins: 5 Golfers Who Still Missed Out at Q-School

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, we look at five prominent golfers who missed out at the PGA Tour Q-School. The list features players who have won 13 PGA Tour titles in all.

The 2025 PGA Tour Q-School presented by the Korn Ferry Tour saw some exciting action. One of the most surprising turn of events came for Ben Kohles. In line to qualify for a PGA Tour membership for 2026, things took a wild turn for him halfway through the round. He received a one-stroke penalty for moving the ball while clearing debris. That pushed him from T1 to T9 and eventually to T29. But that was not the only surprising result on the leaderboard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A lot of shocking names missed out on getting a PGA Tour membership for 2026. And some of them are even former PGA Tour champions. Here, we have listed down five players who have amassed 13 PGA Tour titles throughout their careers, but still couldn’t make it past Q-School on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas is one of the most established golfers in this list. Having made his debut in 2004, he has played with some of the biggest golfers in the last couple of decades. There was a time when he even beat Sergio Garcia in the playoff of the TOUR Championship in 2008. He has a total of 5 PGA Tour wins to his name. However, the 43-year-old has not been in his best form recently.

Having played on the PGA Tour in 2025, he only made 13 cuts in 27 events. Two of them were top-10 finishes. As far as the PGA Tour Q-School goes, Villegas came very close to making the top 5. However, he narrowly missed out by just one stroke despite scoring four birdies in a row from the 14th to 17th holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Knox

Like Ben Kohles, Russell Knox also finished at T29 on the leaderboard. But he didn’t have a stroke of bad luck on Sunday. In fact, he jumped up 44 places after putting up an excellent show in the final round. His 5-under 65 helped him rise up the ranks in the final round. However, that wasn’t enough to get him through for another run on the PGA Tour in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Speaking of the PGA Tour, Knox has enjoyed some success in the big leagues during his last visit there. The veteran pro has two PGA Tour wins to his name. In fact, he beat some big names like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Reed to win the 2015 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions. But in 2026, he will be playing in the Korn Ferry Tour instead of fighting for his third PGA Tour title.

Luke List

Luke List has beaten top names like Ludvig Aberg, Ben Griffin, and Will Zalatoris in playoffs to win PGA Tour titles. He has two victories to his name, the last of which came in 2023. List also came incredibly close to challenging Brooks Koepka for the 2019 PGA Championship. But the 40-year-old couldn’t make it past the field of the PGA Tour Q-School.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 3-under par after four rounds wasn’t enough for him to challenge for the top 5-spot. Then again, after the terrible season he had this year, List was clearly out of form all through 2025. He did pull off an incredible final round effort of 6-under 64 to jump up 69 spots. But in the end, it was too little too late for him. He will need to play at least a year on the Korn Ferry Tour if he wants to find his way back into the PGA Tour in 2027.

Adam Hadwin

In 2017, Adam Hadwin beat Patrick Cantley to win the Valspar Championship. That was probably the crowning achievement of his career. The Canadian pro has come close to winning more titles on the PGA Tour, but never quite crossed the finish line. His next best effort was probably the playoff loss to Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the 38-year-old always gives it his best effort. Just like he did in the 2022 U.S. Open, where he finished at T7, 5 strokes behind the champion. Notably, he also tried at the Sawgrass Country Club, but a 2-under par score wasn’t enough to push him through the Q-School event. It certainly wasn’t enough to get him a PGA Tour card for 2026 with a T62 finish. Even if he has one title from 2017 to his name.

Cameron Champ

At one point in his career, Cameron Champ was one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour. He won his first title in 2018 before he even received his official membership. From then till 2021, Champ captured two more wins on the Tour. Other than that, the 30-year-old also has a couple of top-10 finishes in Majors to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, he is not as consistent as he used to be seven years ago. And that showed on the Dye’s Valley Course as he struggled to get a respectable score. With a 1-over par, Champ finished T92 on the leaderboard. And that ended his dream of playing another season on the PGA Tour.