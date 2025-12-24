‘Thought I Was Getting Kidnapped’: Bryson DeChambeau Fan on YouTube Collab With LIV Golf Pro

Essentials Inside The Story Know the fan who got the better of Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau‘s fan, Jimmy Elliott, became $100,000 richer nearly a year ago. He beat the challenge set by the Crushers GC captain on his YouTube channel and banked the big reward that came along with it. However, Elliott admitted that he didn’t know what he was getting into when he first participated in the challenge.

Elliott joined Yip Strickler on his YouTube channel for an interview on December 24, 2025. The host asked him how he was selected to attempt the challenge. Elliot told Strickler, “Bryson just put out an Instagram post saying that he was filming a video in Dallas and apply if you want to. A buddy sent it to me, and I applied. They ended up picking me and about 6,000 or 7,000 entrants.”

As per Athlon Sports, about 7,000 participants had applied for the challenge. But it was Elliott who won the challenge in the end. Notably, he mentioned that he learned about the challenge from his friend. As such, he wasn’t prepared for what he would be facing.

“I had no idea. They told me to meet him at a certain location at 9.30 in the morning. My wife thought I was getting kidnapped, and so she’s following me on Find My Friends. They take me to Bryson’s house, and they basically say, ‘We’re going to attempt the hole-in-one shot over the house.’ And I still didn’t know the time limit, I didn’t know that we’re doing it for $100,000, I didn’t know any of that. That video was pure reaction there.”

Understandably, DeChambeau’s team didn’t share his address with Elliott. They asked him to meet them at a location at 9:30 A.M. on the day of the event and then took him to the LIV Golf pro’s house. When he got there, he wasn’t informed about the goal of the challenge.

However, judging by how convincingly he overcame it, it’s good that Jimmy Elliot never knew the details of the challenge. Because he ended up trashing Bryson DeChambeau’s record for the hole-in-one.

Jimmy Elliott made Bryson DeChambeau’s challenge look like child’s play

By profession, Jimmy Elliott is a financial advisor. And we all know that Bryson DeChambeau is a professional golfer. But the way the former beat the LIV Golf player’s challenge, you’d think they switched careers.

It took DeChambeau 16 days and 134 attempts to complete the hole-in-one challenge over his house. He filmed multiple shorts on YouTube to finally accomplish it. He used a progressive attempt system where he would play just one shot on the first day, then two shots on the second day, and so on. That’s how he ended up completing it with 134 attempts on the 16th day.

However, Elliott didn’t require as many attempts to finish the challenge. In fact, he only required a few minutes to win the $100,000. Jimmy managed to score a hole-in-one in just five attempts. After scoring the ace, he celebrated ecstatically and was even more excited to know that he had earned $100,000 from it.

That opened many more doors of opportunities for him as he was also invited to play the Reebok Invitational. Jimmy Elliott ended up winning that event as well and received another $100,000 check from Bryson DeChambeau for it.