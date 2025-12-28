3 Signs Tiger Woods May Play the Seniors Tour as He Turns 50

Essentials Inside The Story Is Woods eligible to join the Champions Tour>

Why he could make the move?

Players who are excited for his arrival

Happy Birthday, Tiger Woods! Well, almost. He’s nearly 50 now and at an age where he can play on the Champions Tour. If he does decide to shift, then he will reunite with some of his biggest rivals like Vijay Singh, Ernie Els, and Co. But will the big cat make a move to the Seniors Tour?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There have been a number of hints that suggest he might. Apart from being at an age where he would be allowed to use the golf cart, let’s look at all the other reasons the Big Cat could decide to jump ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods’ encounters with injuries

Only a few months ago, Tiger Woods announced his seventh lower back injury. That has pushed him out of action for at least six months. It also ruled him out of the 2025 PNC Championship. It is one event that Woods has played consistently over the past few years.

Imago LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony following the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250216042

He had also undergone surgery on his Achilles tendon earlier this year. That had already pushed his comeback by a few months. At one point, it seemed like he was doing well. Especially after he was seen swinging the ball for advertisements. Woods teed off from the Liberty National Golf Club during a private event,

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Cat’s goal for most majors record

One goal that Tiger Woods will always want to beat is Jack Nicklaus’ major record. He’s only three wins away from tying the Golden Bear’s score. Whether he plays in the Senior Tour or the PGA Tour, Woods can still beat the record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, he might have more freedom to prepare for the majors if he does move to the Champions Tour. And that will mean he will have a better shot at adding a few more major titles to his trophy cabinet. Moreover, if Woods does push for a goal to win a major after 50, then he might also be in line to beat the record of Phil Mickelson and become the oldest golfer in history to win a major.

Stewart Cink also stated that Woods needs to start the next chapter in his life. And that could be winning Senior Major events.

He said, “[Woods] already made his legacy. He’s not going to come out here and like, recreate a new legacy.” Cink also told GOLF.com, “But I think he would be able to strip it down to its purest form, and that’s just competition, and testing himself out. It would be a good way for him to test out his body and see how things are going, getting ready for some of his other tournaments, majors, and whatnot. It would be huge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cink, who captured three Champions Tour titles in 2025, hopes that Woods will make his way to the Senior Tour. He expects Woods to change the landscape of golf for the seniors.

The big welcome he might get upon his arrival

Stewart Cink was not the only one who showed his excitement for Tiger Woods’ eventual arrival. Woods has other retired stars who are keenly waiting for him when he chooses to join them.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them is Ernie Els, who was one of Woods’ biggest rivals during his prime. The South African legend laid out a challenge for the big cat as he said, “Beat us again … if you can. I’ve said, please come play. And I think it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame, and if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him.”

Els and Woods exchanged a lot of blows in the late 90s and early 2000s. Their playoff battle in the 2000 Mercedes Championship was one of the highlights of their rivalry. With Els calling out Woods now, it looks like they might reignite their rivalry in the Champions Tour.

Another legend who had a message for Woods is Jim Furyk. The former Team U.S. Ryder Cup captain said, “The first thing I’d say is you got to dip the toe. When I turned 50, I still wanted to play the PGA Tour. I still thought I had a little. The first full year where I could play either tour, I played seven PGA Tour events and 15 Champions Tour events. Then, every year — I went to three [events}, then I went to one and then I went, yeah, it’s kind of time for me to move on. I think just dip a toe. Come see what it’s about. Come see if you like it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His solution would seem more practical to Tiger Woods. He could continue to play on the PGA Tour, but slowly transition into the Champions Tour before completely switching to it. That way, he can enjoy the thrill of it while also getting ready for what to prepare for the future.

Do you think Tiger Woods will also leave the PGA Tour and join the Champions Tour now that he has turned 50? Let us know in the comments section.