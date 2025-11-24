3 Things to Know About Skins Game 2025 Ft. Xander Schauffele & More

The Skins Game is returning to the professional golf world after nearly 17 years. Last time it was played, K.J. Choi beat defending champion Stephen Ames to win the event. The South Korean also grabbed a $415,000 paycheck. It was the norm back then. However, this year, four pros will play this format of a tournament for the first time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The field originally featured Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, & Justin Thomas. However, Thomas had to withdraw from the event due to health complications. As he had revealed, he had been suffering through a lot of pain for a long time.

Thomas stated, “I’ve had some nagging hip pain for a handful of months, and after some time off and worsening symptoms, an MRI showed I had a disc problem that needed to be treated. I had a successful microdiscectomy performed yesterday at Hospital for Special Surgery in NY.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That confirmed that he will be out of action for an extended period. In fact, his recovery might lead to him missing the first quarter of the 2026 season. That might open the doors for Jordan Spieth to qualify for the first couple of Signature events as the first alternative.

Coming back to the Skins Game, Shane Lowry replaced Justin Thomas in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that we know what the field looks like, let’s understand what kind of format they will be playing in the Skins Game.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What will be the format of the Skins Game?

The Skins Game will begin on high stakes, with each player starting at $1 million. From there, they will start losing or gaining money for every excellent shot or error they make throughout the 18 holes.

The reverse purse format is how the points will be calculated. The goal of the event will be for every player to earn as much money as possible. That means they will have to win as many holes as possible.

But what happens when the holes are tied? Well, then the stakes will be raised! Every hole will be played for a dollar, and the stakes will increase after every hole. But if the hole is tied, then the stakes will not only be increased, but also carried over to the next hole. That means double the winnings and bigger rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama will soar as players see themselves lose money on the scoreboard. In the end, the biggest earner will be the winner of the tournament.

The tournament will be played just before the third-annual Black Friday Football game and the NBA on Prime on November 28, 2025. It will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime at 9 A.M. (EST). Anyone with a Prime Video membership will be able to watch the event.