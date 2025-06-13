Thriston Lawrence WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at U.S. Open Explored

Only getting his PGA Tour membership in 2025, Thriston Lawrence has already played 11 events this year. However, the newest member of the big leagues has already made waves internationally, having won at least 1 title every season since 2021. His best finish was certainly the solo 4th in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club. He is ready to impress the fans once again as he is a part of the field in the 2025 U.S. Open.

But what has the 28-year-old carried with him at Oakmont Country Club? From drivers to putters, let’s take a look at Triston Lawrence’s golf kit for the third major of the season, played at Pennsylvania.

Ping is the secret to Thriston Lawrence’s success

All over Africa and Europe, Thriston Lawrence has dominated the golf course while relying on his Ping golf clubs. He hasn’t diverged from what he is comfortable with, as the South African has decided to carry his set of Pings to Oakmont as well.

According to Golf Monthly, for his driver, Lawrence uses the Ping G430 Max. This is the same piece that Viktor Hovland uses for its forgiveness, distance, and versatility. At a mere $399, you too can follow Hovland and Lawrence’s suit and improve your driving accuracy.

The South African golfer goes back to the Ping G430 Max for his fairway wood as well. Interestingly, many LIV Golf pros like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and Cameron Smith also use this 3-wood for the same qualities as the driver offers. The combination of forgiveness, range, and versatility is certainly worth the $267 price tag.

Lawrence also has a variety of irons in his bag. For his 3-iron, the 28-year-old prefers the Ping G410 Crossover. Seems like forgiveness and versatility are what he is primarily looking for, as the G410 Crossover is famous for it. Bryson DeChambeau used to carry it in his bag in the past, and Harris English still prefers it as it offers a lot for $149.99.

But as far as his 4 and 5-irons go, Lawrence seeks more stability and control over his strokes, along with something that gives him distance. That’s why he goes with the Ping i230s, which are worth $1,125 each. Lastly, Lawrence’s pick for his 6-iron and pitching wedge is Ping iBlades, which offer control, precision, and workability. For $463.99, that’s not a bad deal.

These were all of Thriston Lawrence’s long-distance clubs. But he has a few more sticks in his kit, which he uses when he needs to get out of a tough spot or find a hole.

On the dunes, in between the tall grasses, and finding the cup

Thriston Lawrence already has a pitching wedge in his bag as mentioned above. Alternatively, he also has 50, 54, and 58-degree Ping S159s. The trio of wedges not only offers him a variety of lofts, but also great to control the spin, consistency, and accuracy. At $179/per wedge, we can say that they justify the 55% scrambling accuracy and 42% sand saves Lawrence has had this season.

The last piece in Lawrence’s puzzle is the Ping PLD Oslo 4 Prototype putter. The Tour-proven design of the club offers excellent precision, better feel, and speed control. Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland also use the same putter, which confirms that it is a top-quality piece for the best golfers in the world. Considering everything that it has to offer, a $447 price should be considered a steal for anyone. Thriston Lawrence pairs all his clubs with the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, which is a great piece of equipment to have in everyone’s arsenal.