Tiger Woods & Charlie Woods Paid Special Homage by Annika Sorenstam’s Son at PNC Championship

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 20, 2025 | 11:05 AM EST

Link Copied!
The Woods family is not at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, this week. Due to Tiger Woodsseventh lower back surgery, he has been put out of action for an extended period. That means he and Charlie Woods won’t be playing the 2025 PNC Championship this year. And Annika Sorenstam’s son is going to miss them on the course.

The LPGA Tour legend’s husband, Mike McGee, posted a picture of their son, Will, practicing on the course. And he was seen wearing footwear from the big cat’s brand. As Mike tweeted, “Will wanted to wear @SunDayRed shoes in honor of @TigerWoods and Charlie at @PNCchampionship today. 😊❤️”

Will and Charlie share a budding friendship and are often seen conversing on the course during the PNC Championship. In fact, McGee, who is two years younger than Woods, also looks up to him. They also share similar journeys in their golf career, trying to live up to the legendary status of their parents.

