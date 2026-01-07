Tiger Woods & $53 Billion Giant to Host Elite Gathering as Justin Thomas Confirms Attendance

Tiger Woods is 50 years old! And to celebrate his 50th birth anniversary, his foundation has hosted a special gathering 15 days after his birthday! Details of the exclusive event were revealed by TWLEGION just a few moments ago. And they also revealed the huge guest list, which includes Justin Thomas.

As tweeted by TWLEGION, “🚨🐅🎉 #NEW — Tiger Woods and his foundation will be hosting a 300-person, celebrity packed social event on January 14th at The Breakers Hotel in West Palm Beach to celebrate His 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of his foundation, per @FOS. Bon Jovi is set to perform and special guests will include former caddie Joe LaCava. The event is called ‘RED: Celebrating Legacy presented by EY US’.”

“‘It’s a lot more than a birthday party, and it’s a lot more than an event. It’s an event that’s culminating a year of work, and then launching a year of hard work going forward, and what we’re going to do as we expand and grow’, TGR Foundation CEO Cyndi Court said in a statement.”

As TWLEGION confirmed, the event will be co-hosted by one of the Big Four consulting firms in the world, Ernst & Young LLP. Bon Jovi will be performing at the event, and Woods’ former caddie, Joe LaCava, is a part of the guest list. As confirmed by Front Office Sports, Thomas is also one of the 300 guests invited to the RED: Celebrating Legacy event.