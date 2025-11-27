Calls Mount Against Tiger Woods’ Bizarre Thanksgiving Feature With ‘Biased’ Stance: ‘This Sucks’

The popular golf equipment brand, TaylorMade, decided to do something special for Thanksgiving. With a network of top players on their roster, it would not have been unusual for them to arrange for some dream collaborations. However, they chose to take a unique path this holiday season.

To celebrate Thanksgiving, they designed a video showing some of their biggest players as kids eating a Thanksgiving dinner. The caption read, “The kids’ table has spoken. 😂 Happy Thanksgiving, from #TeamTaylorMade!”

The video featured younger versions of Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, & Collin Morikawa. Each of them shared their favorite sides to eat during the holiday. Scheffler revealed that he likes mac and cheese, stuffing, green beans, & cranberry sauce. He also said that he doesn’t like okra. Morikawa mentioned that he loved the stuffing. However, there was one big problem with the video.

The video was AI-generated. This did not please anyone in the golf community. In fact, most of the fans started berating TaylorMade for their lackluster efforts in curating the Thanksgiving post.

From calling them out to asking them to delete the post, the comments reflected how aggravated the community was with TaylorMade. And they weren’t going to go easy on the golf equipment brand for trying to take the easy way out.

Netizens criticize TaylorMade for using Tiger Woods & Co. to create bad content

TaylorMade is one of the most recognized and popular golf equipment brands in the world. In 2024, they generated $119 million in revenue. They could certainly afford to spend a few thousand to create better content for Thanksgiving. So, fans didn’t expect them to use AI-generated videos for their content. As one of the fans wrote, “y’all have enough money to not use AI for Thanksgiving.” It was a shock for some, especially after they had gotten used to them creating outstanding content featuring top golfers on YouTube.

The marketing team will probably face some scrutiny after the content they pushed. Someone commented, “This literally makes me not want to buy Taylormade. Fire the team who decided this was a good idea.” Over the years, TaylorMade’s team has made some excellent decisions, like backing Tiger Woods during his split with Nike. However, this certainly was a bad idea. And they are paying the price for it.

Shocked by how this was even allowed to be posted, a fan said, “No way a director approved this shit.” While another simply gave their honest verdict, “This sucks.” Lastly, one of the fans said, “Hey TaylorMade, AI sucks, and you shouldn’t use it.” The sentiments towards AI-generated content have been quite negative recently. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that it was poorly received by the golf community as well.