Tiger Woods Dealt Fresh Blow as Florida Judge Allows Access to Personal Records

Things might go from bad to worse for Tiger Woods. For the last few weeks, the legal proceedings over his DUI incident were put on hold as the Florida prosecutors weren’t able to come to terms with his lawyers. However, they finally found common ground with the judge, and the case will now move ahead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per NUCLR GOLF, “Florida prosecutors have been given the green light to obtain Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records from January through March after a FL judge granted the request this morning at a hearing. Woods’ lawyer had been objecting to the request. The records will be under protective order meaning the public will not be granted access. It is believed that Tiger is continuing extensive rehab over in Europe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, Woods’ lawyers strongly opposed the release of his prescription record. They feared that the records would go public and could be used against the golf legend. However, the Florida judge approved the request under the condition that only the prosecution and everyone involved in the case would have access to the records. Hence, they will only be able to use them for the purpose of the legal proceedings.

Woods was supposed to be in court when the decision for the same was debated on Tuesday. However, he was still in Zurich, Switzerland, rehabilitating after the incident. According to reports, his lawyers had to argue on his behalf and ensure that the records were not made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods is not only missing from the court, but he has also been confirmed to skip major golf events. While there is no update on his rehabilitation, an insider confirmed his status for his return to the golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods is nowhere to be seen in the United States in the near future

Whether it’s the court or the golf course, Tiger Woods is nowhere to be seen. Focusing on his rehabilitation, he is avoiding returning to the United States at the moment. And an insider has confirmed that he won’t be back for another major event.

ADVERTISEMENT

USGA CEO Mike Whan told Sports Illustrated, “I’d be super surprised (about Woods’s return to Shinnecock). It would be wonderful for the event, and if he was ready, it would be wonderful for him. Obviously, what he’s going through is much bigger than golf. He’s proven before that when he puts his mind to something, he’s going to be great at it. I don’t think he’s going to play in any 2026 USGA championship. If he ends up playing in USGA championships, great. But when I think of Tiger, my friend, that’s not really what’s important to me right now.”

The 82-time PGA Tour was supposed to come back to the 2026 Masters Tournament. But now, his return to the third major of the season, the U.S. Open is also uncertain. Hopefully his hiatus from golf ends soon.