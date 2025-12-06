Tiger Woods Gives Fan 1-Word Reply About PGA Tour Comeback Amid Leaked Schedule

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Scottie Scheffler is aiming for a historic three-peat at Albany. But all eyes were on Tiger Woods and how he was moving after his seventh lower back surgery earlier this year. The big cat had a realistic recovery timeline of three to six months. Two months in, and fans were already wondering if he was returning anytime soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As he was signing autographs for fans behind the ropes in The Bahamas, one of them asked him, “Getting back anytime soon?” Woods replied, “Nope,” confirming that he was not thinking about returning to action in the near future.

This must have disappointed some of the fans, including the one who raised the query. However, they would have still expected a short and clear answer, considering the severe condition of Woods’ lower back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, everyone still would have had some hopes, especially considering his recent statements. Woods talked about how he would like to play 25 events in total in the PGA Tour and Champions Tour in 2026 during the Hero World Challenge press conference.

Although it was meant as a joke, it must have still raised the expectations of a few supporters who have been yearning for his comeback. Interestingly, that is not the only information regarding his quick recovery that has gotten the fans excited recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another pro golfer also discussed how Tiger Woods was making a speedy recovery. And all these conversations seem to have built up the expectations of the fans as they keenly await the return of the 82-time PGA Tour champion.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods’ TGL teammate hints at his possible return schedule

As per Tiger Woods’ recovery schedule, he is not expected to return before The Playoffs of the second season of TGL. While he looked fit walking the grass at Albany, he is still not in the condition to swing for 18 holes, even if it’s in an indoor simulation golf setup. However, Kevin Kisner thinks Woods will be ready to swing much before his scheduled return.

When Kisner joined Trey Wingo on his podcast, he said, “We’re hoping that he’ll come back and play the last few TGL matches with us later this spring, early March or so. It depends on how the rehab goes. I talked to Tiger a good bit, and he’s starting to feel a bit better. You’ve seen him moving around at Albany this week.”

It would be ideal for Tiger Woods to return to action by March 1, 2026. That’s when his team, Jupiter Links GC, will face off against Rory McIlroy‘s Boston Common Golf. The battle of the co-owners will be the perfect stage for the big cat’s return. But, as Kisner mentioned, “Hopefully he’s just pain-free, that’s the biggest key.” If Woods has recovered completely, then it will be an exciting match to watch.