Tiger Woods Hid a Secret Tribute to Charlie & Sam Woods in ‘Sun Day Red’ Logo That Everyone Missed

When Tiger Woods‘ Sun Day Red was first launched in 2024, most fans had one big complaint about the brand: its logo. The biggest criticism it faced was that it’s quite similar to Puma’s ‘leaping cat’ logo. Some also questioned it for being too abstract. However, TaylorMade CEO David Abeles revealed the concept behind the logo was much different than what everyone perceived.

Abeles joined Dan Rapaport for an interview on Dan on Golf. During their conversation, the executive confirmed, “It was two years ago that we brought the logo and the brand to life. I can’t even begin to tell you how bifurcated the response was to the Sun Day Red logo.”

“Wait a second, it’s a 15-stripe cat. I don’t get it. What don’t you get? There’s 15 stripes, 15 major championships. If you actually look at two of the stripes, one of them is a C, and the other one is S for Tiger’s kids. For Charlie and Sam, which is amazing.”

The logo is clearly inspired by everything that Woods treasures. His children have always been his pride. He often displays that by closely following Charlie Woods‘ career and involving Sam during their PNC Championship bouts. And as far as his professional aspirations go, winning 15 majors is his biggest achievement, even if he wasn’t able to surpass Jack Nicklaus‘ 18 majors.

However, even the most hardcore Woods fans didn’t catch on to the concept. Many would have picked up on the 15 stripes representing 15 majors. But the dedication to Sam and Charlie Woods is something that isn’t common knowledge in the golf community. That makes the idea even more special, as only a select few understood the meticulous details Woods and Abeles put into it.

Interestingly, someone else was spotted wearing the brand recently.

Has Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red found a new ambassador?

Apart from Tiger Woods himself, there is only one other player who officially wears the Sun Day Red brand. Back in February 2025, it was confirmed that Karl Vilips would be the first ambassador for the brand. Notably, they haven’t signed anyone else so far.

However, recently, a big name in golf was seen sporting the Sun Day Red brand during a PGA Tour Signature event. The 2025 TOUR Championship winner, Tommy Fleetwood, sported an outfit from the brand during the Genesis Invitational.

As confirmed by Underdog Golf, “Another week, another Tommy Fleetwood apparel look Riv hat, Sun Day Red sweater combo.”

They even shared a picture of the Englishman wearing the sweater. However, neither Sun Day Red nor Fleetwood has since commented on it. However, MYGOLFSPY did suggest that he might sign with the brand.

They also hinted at Justin Thomas joining the lineup of ambassadors for Woods’ brand after he left Greyson Clothier. That won’t be a far-fetched possibility, consider the great dynamic between the Big Cat and Thomas.