Tiger Woods Nears Familiar Major Championship Heartbreak After Latest Decision

Another year is passing by, and Tiger Woods is set to miss another set of majors. The 15-time major winner won’t be pursuing a 16th for the second year in a row as he is still rehabilitating in Zurich, Switzerland, after the car crash incident in Jupiter, Florida.

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TWLegion confirmed, “🚨❌🐅 #NEW — Tiger Woods did not submit an entry to be eligible to play The Open Championship this July and is set to miss all 4 major championships this year,” crediting Sports Illustrated‘s Bob Harig for the information.

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Reports of Woods not playing the U.S. Open were already confirmed by an insider weeks ago. USGA CEO Mike Whan had confirmed that the 82-time PGA Tour champion won’t be present at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club to play in his 24th U.S. Open.

“I’d be super surprised,” Whan told Sports Illustrated. He added, “It would be wonderful for the event, and if he was ready, it would be wonderful for him. Obviously, what he’s going through is much bigger than golf. He’s proven before that when he puts his mind to something, he’s going to be great at it. I don’t think he’s going to play in any 2026 USGA championship. If he ends up playing in USGA championships, great. But when I think of Tiger, my friend, that’s not really what’s important to me right now.”

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Back then, a possible timeline of Woods’ return from rehabilitation was laid out. Considering that he started his journey in late March-early April 2026, he should take at least six months to reform. That would make his possible time of return around October 2026, months after the major season ends. Fans might get to see him in the PNC Championship and the Hero World Challenge in December 2026.

Other than his rehabilitation, Tiger Woods is also dealing with some other issues in his life at the moment. They even forced him to fly from Zurich to Florida recently.

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Tiger Woods battles bigger issues than absence from majors

While he had been recovering in the rehabilitation center in Zurich, Switzerland, Tiger Woods’ lawyers were constantly fighting his battle in the court in Florida. While the Martin County Circuit Court Judge Darren Steele had allowed him to travel internationally to get treated, he was still facing legal charges for the DUI incident.

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During the last few weeks, Woods’ lawyers were arguing with the court that his medical records shouldn’t be released for fear that they might get leaked publicly. However, the prosecutors demanded the records, suggesting that they could prove to be crucial evidence to determine the direction of the case. In the end, the Florida judge allowed the prosecutors to receive his files privately.

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The documents tipped the case against Woods and his team. In the end, the court ruled against him, and he was forced to leave Zurich and return to Florida to attend the hearing. But the 15-time major winner did leave the United States as swiftly as he returned to his home country to get back to rehabilitation in Zurich.