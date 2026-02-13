Tiger Woods Receives Urgent Plea from 12x PGA Tour Champ as Seniors Tour Runs Into Trouble

Is Tiger Woods already packed and ready for the Seniors Tour? The Big Cat turned 50 on December 30, 2025. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to decide where he would play. But his injury has not only kept him out of action, but also kept him from revealing his next destination. However, Justin Leonard hopes that Woods is already heading to the Champions Tour.

“I certainly hope it happens. I think everybody out here does. It would bring us a lot of eyeballs, that’s for sure,” Leonard told the media during the Chubbs Classic 2026 press conference.

He further added, “I feel like we’ve got a great product. It would only be made better if Tiger is able to and wants to compete out here. I don’t think any of us are thinking it would be a lot of tournaments, but if he could come out here and play some, even if it’s to keep his game kind of ready and all that for the major championships and whatever else he chooses to play. So yeah, we’re all hopeful he’ll make a few appearances at least.”

Considering the seventh lower back surgery that he had in October 2025, even the veterans understand that Woods might not play a full schedule. Moreover, his primary focus might still be to participate in the pro majors. Especially since he has a lifetime exemption in The Masters Tournament and can play in The Open and the PGA Championship till he is 60.

Additionally, Woods has also often participated in the Genesis Invitational and the Hero World Challenge, both of which are hosted by him. And the PGA Tour has also given him a special lifetime exemption to play in the Signature events. So he will certainly have a lot of tournaments to participate in on the pro level for the next decade.

Despite that, they are eager for his eventual arrival. Woods will bring in a lot of attention to the Champions Tour. And that is something every senior golfer is eagerly waiting for. Especially since they have run into a lot of trouble recently due to a lack of viewership.

So much so that the PGA Tour Champions were stripped of digital broadcast of their events recently. Television analyst, Paul Azinger, already anticipated the changes in 2024 as he had stated, “I just hope the product doesn’t suffer, that’s my concern.” Whether it suffers or not at the moment, Woods’ arrival will certainly bring it back to its former glory.

Interestingly, a Seniors Tour player has already provoked him to beat his record. And Woods is not someone who backs out of a challenge.

Tiger Woods has a lot of goals to achieve in the Champions Tour as well

Overcoming Jack Nicklaus’ feat of 18 majors might be a far-fetched dream at this point. Especially considering how dominant Scottie Scheffler & Co. have been in the majors. But there are some goals that might still be in Tiger Woods’ grasp.

Those records don’t exist on the PGA Tour. But Woods will have a tall mountain to climb if he wants to be the best in the Seniors Tour as well. And Bernhard Langer has challenged him to beat his outstanding feats in the Seniors Tour.

The German legend said, “I try to beat everybody. It doesn’t matter who comes out here. The goal is to win. If you want to win, you need to beat him. So yes, that would be the goal. But my goal is not to play against Tiger Woods; my goal is to play against the golf course and myself, shoot the lowest score, and then see if anybody can match that. If Tiger Woods is better, so be it.”

Langer doesn’t seem intimidated by the Big Cat. And why would he? After all, he holds an outstanding record of 47 wins in the Seniors Tour. And he’s far from done still. The German national and his son also managed to beat his rival and Charlie Woods in the 2024 PNC Championship. So he certainly has the mental edge over Woods as the latter enters the former’s playing field. It will be interesting to see how well the 15-time major champion adjusts to life in Champions Tour when he eventually shifts there.