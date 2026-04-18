Tiger Woods’ Bizarre Behavior With Police Immediately After DUI Crash Revealed in New Report: ‘All the Drones’

After weeks of silence, Tiger Woods has finally discussed what went down at Hobe Sound on March 27, 2026. The Big Cat was involved in a shocking DUI accident in Florida. As reports suggested, he was under the influence of Vicodin, a prescription medication that helps the user manage pain. However, his latest claims seem much more bizarre than the original report.

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As revealed by The Guardian, Woods told the reporters that he was distracted by “all the drones” that were flying over his home. He further added that there were “10 to 15 drones coming over my … car.”

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Woods also claimed that he was talking to the President as he walked away from the incident for a moment. Although the reports don’t specify which President he was talking about. President Donald Trump also hasn’t discussed any conversation with the 15-time major winner in any of his recent interactions.

Soon after the accident, Woods confirmed that he would require rehabilitation. Hence, he had left the United States to focus on his recovery. Interestingly, a judge in Florida permitted the Big Cat to take the necessary steps to recover.

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In their statement, Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, told the media, “Based upon the Defendant’s treating physician, the out-of-country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the Defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised.”

He added, “Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment.”

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However, it’s worth mentioning that in neither of the statements did Woods or his attorney discuss drones. So the Big Cat suddenly discussing it publicly does raise some suspicion.

Imago March 27, 2026, Jupiter, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car accident near his home in Jupiter, Florida, authorities say. Woods has been charged with a DUI and with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: February 17, 2023, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Tiger Woods on the 16th green of the Riviera Country Club during the 2nd round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAh234 20230217_zsp_h234_008 Copyright: xMarkxEdwardxHarrisx

That said, the DUI incident has left several influential individuals in the golf community frustrated. And they have revealed their lack of faith in Woods.

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Many have lost faith in Tiger Woods after the DUI incident

Before the DUI incident, Tiger Woods was lined up for a possible return to the golf course. Many were hoping that he would play the 2026 Masters Tournament. However, their hopes were crushed once reports of the incident made the headlines.

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One of his biggest admirers, Brandel Chamblee, told Indo Sport Golf, “I think the attention has been on getting back to normal, personally and professionally. Professionally, there’s nothing left for him to do in the game of golf.”

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Jason Day also told the reporters, “The only thing I don’t understand is that it’s a little selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way as well. He was my hero—he’s my hero. He was my hero growing up. It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope, so it must be hard to be who he is and have everyone look kind of down on him.”

These are just some of the names who have spoken up against Woods for his actions. There are a few more who have had something similar to say. But the Big Cat has also received some support from the community that hopes for his quick recovery.