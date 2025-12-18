Tiger Woods’ Ex-Coach Says Even Scottie Scheffler Can ‘Never’ Emulate This One Historic Record Ever

What Scottie Scheffler did at Royal Portrush this year was truly remarkable. It looked like he would have a tough time crossing the finish line halfway through the Championship Sunday. But his back-9 performance completely changed how the leaderboard looked in the end. However, even he can’t do what Tiger Woods did at Pebble Beach.

Butch Harmon recollected the 2000 U.S. Open victory recently when he joined the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Speaking about the 15-stroke deficit by which Woods won the U.S. Open, he said, “To do that, to win the U.S. Open by 15 shots, that’s never gonna happen again.”

Woods broke all records that day at Pebble Beach. Old Tom Morris held the previous record of the biggest margin of victory after he won The Open Championship in 1862 by 13 strokes. The Scottish legend held the record for 138 years before the big cat took over in 2000.

To celebrate his big win, Woods, his friends, and Harmon went to grab dinner at The Palm, as the coach recollects. Harmon stated that after their meal, “We were walking out, and he’s carrying the U.S. Open trophy. Everybody in the restaurant started clapping. That was the effect that he had.”

Even the fans understood what Woods had just accomplished at Pebble Beach that day. With the U.S. Open title in his hand, he wasn’t met with a crowd bothering him for autographs. Everyone applauded him as he waved at them, thanking them for their appreciation. At least that is what Butch remembers.

His relationship with his fans was quite complex during that period in his career. Woods was quite focused on growing his game and was still quite young back then. So he didn’t have the experience to manage his popularity. But he was still open to accepting the love he received from the fans. In fact, he had also stated that he preferred direct interaction with fans over interviews with the media.

Winning a major by 15 strokes may be out of Scottie Scheffler’s reach for now. But there is one of Tiger Woods’ goals that he just got close to a couple of days ago.

Scottie Scheffler joins elite PGA Tour list with Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been anticipating an intense battle over the last few weeks. No, we’re not talking about their Optum Golf Channel Games event. Instead, the two were awaiting the result of the 2025 PGA Tour Player of the Year announcement.

In the end, the world #1 was honored with the award, grabbing it for the fourth consecutive year. With that, he joined an elite list of players who have won the award four or more times in a row. And the only other pro in that list is Tiger Woods.

In fact, the big cat has actually been honored with the award five times from 1999 to 2003. For Scheffler to beat his record, he will need to continue winning it until 2027. And judging by the kind of form he is in right now, fans and analysts alike can see that happening in the next couple of years. Two more years of Scottie Scheffler’s domination, and he will surpass one of Tiger Woods’ records already. Quite an achievement for Mr. Inevitable, don’t you think?