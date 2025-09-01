Tiger Woods Expected to Finally Come Out of Injury Hiatus as Questions About Career Pile Up – Report

The Big Cat might have his claws out again. It has been over 9 months since Tiger Woods played professional golf. Fans last saw him team up with his son, Charlie Woods, in the 2024 PNC Championship and his matches as part of LAGC in the TGL. However, since then, Mr. T has been troubled with even more injuries that kept him out of action all through 2025. That might change in the next few days.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the latest reports, Woods may be returning to the course soon. While he might not play an entire event, fans can expect to see him hit a drive or two next week. TWLEGION tweeted that Tiger will be at Liberty National from September 8-9, 2025. He will be hosting the 2025 Nexus Cup, an amateur event that features some of the best young golfers in the country.

It is not a WAGR-sanctioned event and doesn’t reward points to the winner. However, the tournament is certainly considered premium because of its association with the Tiger Woods Foundation. There are no reports of Charlie Woods being a part of the field at Liberty National. As disappointing as that may be, fans would still be excited to watch Tiger hit a few drives. Historically, he has always had a few drives off the tee before the tournament begins. It will be interesting to see if the PGA Tour legend does the same this year as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now in its fifth year, the Nexus Cup first debuted in 2019 as an invitation-only amateur golf event at Liberty National, dubbed “the most exclusive amateur golf event in the world.” Proceeds benefit the TGR Foundation, which aims to empower youth through education.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, meeting Tiger Woods will be motivating enough for the amateurs to participate in the tournament. But there is much more that they would win from joining the field, other than getting the opportunity to see their idol.

AD

What will the winner of Tiger Woods’s Nexus Cup get?

Just participating in the tournament will get every player a lot of tournament merch. Since it’s a team event, they will get their team’s hats, apparel, tournament bag, and other gear. The players will be divided into three teams. Hence, three exclusive kits from the tournament will be up for grabs for every participant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Over the years, the event has drawn an impressive roster of golf stars and celebrities. Participants have been greeted on-course by notables such as Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Lucas Glover, Kevin Kisner, and even Henrik Stenson, Gary Woodland, and Keegan Bradley, who helped out during play. The evenings continue at Nexus Club New York with fine dining, entertainment, and exclusive moments with Tiger and other pros

However, being an amateur event that might include junior golfers, it won’t have prize money. However, the winners of the event will get Rolex watches. Other than that, the champions of the 2025 Nexus Cup will also receive a spot in the 2025 Hero World Challenge Pro-Am field. Hopefully, if Tiger Woods has recovered, then he will be on the field for the Hero World Challenge from December 4-7 and also the 2025 PNC Championship from December 20-21. As he will also turn 50 at the end of the year, it will be interesting to see if he makes the switch to the Champions Tour or not.