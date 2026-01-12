Tiger Woods’ $500M League Was Responsible for PGA Tour Pro’s Unfortunate Injury, Fiancé Reveals

Sahith Theegala didn’t have a great spell in the 2025 season of the PGA Tour. After an outstanding campaign a year prior, he was left injured early last year. That impacted his form immensely as he didn’t produce any favorable performances all through the season. Now, his fiancée has finally revealed that Tiger Woods‘ league might be responsible for the injury.

Julianna ‘Juju’ Chan shared a Reel on Instagram, sharing Theegala’s plans for 2026. She started off by giving an overview of what happened last year. That’s when she revealed, “Last year, he was injured for most of the year. He got injured at a TGL match in February or March.”

As per reports from Sports Illustrated, Theegala sustained an oblique injury when the Los Angeles GC played against The Bay GC on March 4, 2025. They won the match, but it came at the cost of the 28-year-old suffering an injury. However, that didn’t stop him from scoring two vital points for his team in the Singles contests against The Bay’s Wyndham Clark.

But as Chan stated, the injury continued to bother her fiance throughout the year, “Tried to play through it, took a couple of weeks off, tried to come back. Ended up taking two months off in the middle of the season. Came back but wasn’t a 100%.”

Theegala failed to perform consistently throughout 2025. He only managed to get two top-25 finishes. He also took a break from May to July to rehabilitate from the injury. In the process, Theegala ended up skipping the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open as well.

Despite the disappointing run, he didn’t end his pursuit for glory early. Theegala expressed how excited he was to be back in action in an exclusive interview with us.

Sahith Theegala was relieved to be back on the golf course in 2025

In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports at Royal Portrush, we asked Sahith Theegala if he was happy to be playing a major again.

He told us, “For sure. I was so sad to miss the last two majors. The Open was the first major I played being a card-holding member in St Andrews. To be playing my fourth Open is crazy. I feel like I just played my first one. Other than Augusta, this is my favourite tournament of the year, and I would have been really sad to watch this one on television.”

Theegala ended up missing the cut at Royal Portrush in July. But it was his first major appearance since the Masters Tournament back in April 2025. So he was just happy to be fit enough to get the opportunity to play. The bad spell of form is over, and he has recovered from his injury. Fans might get to see Sahith Theegala get some great results again in 2026. If all the stars align, then he might even end up winning his second PGA Tour title this year.