Tiger Woods’ Latest TGL Call Casts Doubt Amid Masters Speculation

Fans hoped that they would see Tiger Woods in action at the SoFi Center this year. The Big Cat was recovering from his 7th lower back injury. But a realistic time of his return would have perfectly fit the TGL finals window. Moreover, it would have raised everyone’s hopes of him playing at Augusta National. But after Woods was confirmed not to be a part of the Jupiter Links squad, Dan Rapaport still remains hopeful.

Rapaport tweeted, “For most humans, this would mean The Masters is off the table. Tiger is not most humans. He could put his right hand in a blender 3 hours before his tee time and still guile his way to a 73 at Augusta.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a few minutes ago, the Jupiter Links GC team for the finals was confirmed. It included Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, and Tom Kim. That left many disappointed as they had hoped that Woods would at least play the simulation golf event. He had already stated his desire to play at least one TGL match this season. That would have also proved that he was fit enough to walk 7000 yards. But as Rapaport expressed, Woods ain’t no ordinary man.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 82-time PGA Tour champion is known for pulling off incredible feats in the worst situations. He won the 2008 U.S. Open with a torn ACL and a broken leg. A 50-year-old Woods may not be able to do what his 32-year-old self achieved. But he himself still hasn’t denied a possible return.

In fact, Woods still has an Augusta National comeback in mind. Or that’s what he has made everyone believe. When asked if a return to the Masters Tournament this year was off the table, he simply replied, “No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Rapaport (@deerap) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not the only clue Woods & Co. have given about his possible Augusta National return.

Why Tiger Woods might still play the Masters Tournament despite skipping the TGL finals?

Nothing is confirmed yet regarding Tiger Woods’ comeback. In fact, he too doesn’t know if he will be in the physical condition to play the 2026 Masters Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview back in mid-February 2026, Woods told the reporters, “Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun. I have good days when I can pretty much do anything and other days when it’s hard to just move around.”

It’s evident that his health was still not up to the mark back then. However, recent reports have suggested that he may be feeling far better than he did a month ago. Or that’s at least what the Masters Tournament app made everyone believe.

ADVERTISEMENT

They shared an update saying, “Tiger Woods is making is 27th Masters start in 2026.”

Whether it turns out to be true or not is yet to be seen. However, if Woods does return to Augusta National this year, then the 2026 Masters Tournament will be one everyone would be keenly watching.