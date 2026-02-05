Tiger Woods’ Seniors Tour Debut May Cost PGA Tour Heavily as Comeback Hopes Rise

Tiger Woods might return to action this year! At least that is what Pat Perez claimed when he joined the Golf’s Subpar Podcast on YouTube recently. The former LIV Golf star claimed that the Big Cat will be making a major move away from the premier Tour in golf. And that might cause a major dent in terms of viewership.

When asked if Woods would join the Champions Tour this year, Perez told Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, “I hope so. You’ll have more spectators there.”

Wherever Woods goes, the spectators follow. He has the habit of driving the golf fans to events. Even if he’s not performing well, the 15-time major winner still has the influence to drive the audience and influence the TV ratings. That will be troublesome for the PGA Tour, which is already suffering from poor viewership this season.

As the Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter revealed, “Got lost a bit with the MLK holiday delay, but Golf Channel drew 106,000 viewers for the final round of the Sony Open (Chris Gotterup winner).”

That was the season-opening event after The Sentry was cancelled for 2026. To see a Championship Sunday draw such low TV ratings shows how badly the tournament performed. Things will only get worse if Woods moves to the Senior Tour. However, the Big Cat has his sights set on some major milestones.

“He told me a long time ago that he would only play at the U.S. Senior Open because he wants all the USGA trophies. I hope he’s healthy enough. I hope he can play. It would be great to have him out there. You know, it would help the Champions Tour out a ton. The point he’s at, if he’s going to play, he’s going to play a Signature event. I hope he plays at least a couple of Senior Opens. The U.S. Senior Open would probably be the one. Maybe the British Open, if he’s healthy enough.”

After completing a career Grand Slam over two decades ago, Woods might have new targets in mind now. It might be to win all the majors on the Senior Tour. He already confessed to Perez that he wants to win the U.S. Senior Open and the Senior British Open. But that might not be his only commitment from his adventures on the Senior Tour.

Knost added, “He did just sign that deal with Insperity, and they have a Senior Tour [event] in May.”

Woods signed with the human resources and admin services brand, Insperity, in August 2025. With him being an ambassador, the firm might be keen on Woods representing them during their sponsored event. The Insperity Invitational is scheduled from May 8-10, 2026, at The Woodlands Country Club. So, fans might get to see him play the event.

That said, rumors of Woods playing in the Insperity Invitational have already been discussed by another source as well. Let’s see what was said before.

Is Tiger Woods return to action in Texas certain?

Everyone is awaiting the return of Tiger Woods. However, no one knows when the 82-time PGA Tour champion will actually make a comeback. But the Insperity Invitational seems like a realistic possibility for his return. And it’s not just Pat Perez who has suggested it.

Tommy Gainey also believes that Woods might play in the Senior Tour event at The Woodlands Country Club in Texas. That doesn’t mean he might not play in any tournament prior to that. However, his association with Insperity suggests that he would certainly be a part of the field.

In a conversation on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Gainey told the hosts, “So that’s good news, and Insperity has a tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions. So I’ll let people think maybe what they want to think on that, but that tells me that if he’s able to play, he’s going to play in that one.”

Notably, Woods will himself have to confirm this for it to be true. But for now, fans can anticipate his realistic return date to be in the second week of May 2026.