Tiger Woods’ TGL Announces Risky Decision in Response to Complaints Around Format

Although a success, the first season of Tiger Woods‘ TGL did receive a lot of criticism. It had a lot of issues, from ticket sales, irregularities in the simulation system, to even accusations of doctored reactions. But one aspect that was slammed the most was the format. And as per Roberto Castro, Woods & Co. haven’t made any changes to that in Season 2.

The Broadcast Analyst of TGL joined The Smylie Show on YouTube to discuss the next season. That’s when the host asked him if there were any format changes for season 2. Castro told Kaufman, “No big format changes.”

To further clarify, he added, “Nine holes of triples, halftime intermission will probably just be a little bit more fast paced, so you get right into the singles, and then six holes of singles. Still 15 holes. Shot clock remains at 40 seconds. Hammer rule: each team gets three hammers. Every hole is worth one point. If you throw the hammer, it’s worth two. If the other team accepts, they can play, or they can fold, like poker.”

Castro laid out all the rules perfectly, and it seems there aren’t really any major changes. They will be cutting down on the intermission time. The hammer throws were set to a limit of three midway through the first season itself after Woods & Co. made a mockery of it. Everything else remains the same. But there is a reason the TGL executives have decided to take that route, and Castro has explained that as well.

“[The hammer] is the storyline that came along the farthest in season one. The teams and players learned how to use it. So it became really strategic. The fans kind of got into it. They were screaming about throwing the hammer. Now that all the teams have the hang of it, it’s going to make for really good storylines in season two.”

The players have already familiarized themselves with the rules. But if Woods & Co. had chosen to change the format, then they would have had to adapt to it again in season two. Simply put, it would have been too soon the make the changes already. Especially after the product has been a success.

That said, TGL has been making other developments that might make the product more interesting. Let’s see what they are.

Tiger Woods’ TGL’s path to growth and success

The format of TGL might have stayed the same, but the second season of TGL will see some interesting changes. One of the biggest surprises fans received about the indoor golf league was that they scheduled the start of the season earlier than anticipated. In fact, Season 2 is set to kick off on December 29, 2025.

Over the last few months, TGL and its teams have also signed some great sponsorship deals. Their Shot Clock is sponsored by Omega Watches, the same company that also sponsors TGL co-owner, Rory McIlroy. They also extended their contract with New Era for multiple years. Earlier, TGL only had the brand on for one season.

Woods, McIlroy, & Co. have also signed many other sponsors for TGL since the conclusion of the first season. The SoFi Center arena might be packed with advertisements in season 2. They might not have changed the format, but it’s evident that TGL is growing in other ways.