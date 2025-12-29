Tiger Woods Shares His Cheat Code for Making the Perfect Approach Shot

Essentials Inside The Story Woods' Approach Shot Tips

His Prolific Execution at the 2005 Masters Tournament

Wedge Shot Masterclass

Tiger Woods was a master of the short game. While his skills with the driver were exemplary, he was exceptional with the wedge, surpassing many of his peers. Notably, fans remember the infamous chip on the 16th at Augusta National more than many of his drives. And Woods revealed how you can create the magic with one interesting tip.

On December 28, SUN DAY RED’s official X account shared a video of Woods showcasing his ability with the wedges. The video was captioned “A meticulous approach means using every detail for advantage. #SunDayRed.”

In the video, he explained that the green in front of him has two different levels of grass. As visible in the video, the groundskeepers had cut the grass closer to the green finer than the one further from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods said that in such situations, he can use two different types of shots: “If I’m going to bump this ball into the hill, it’s a steep slope, but it’s also into the grain. I’m going to have to hit this shot pretty firm, pretty aggressive.”

He hit a firm shot into the fine grass and let the ball jump off it. That allowed it to bounce off the surface and roll ahead towards the cup.

Another approach Woods suggested golfers could take was, “You can choose to go up the top.” He chipped the ball directly onto the green. Adding air to it with some backspin allowed the ball to land softly enough and stop right around the cup. Woods ended the video by saying “Either one works.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods applied the second method on the 16th hole at the 2005 Masters Tournament. He chipped the ball directly onto the green. The only difference was that he didn’t add much backspin to it. Instead, he allowed the depth of the green to lead the roll. That is what changed the trajectory of the ball and helped him score that vital birdie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Coming back to the video, this is not the first time Tiger Woods has given vital short game tips to fans. He also discussed how they can get out of another tricky situation where many pros also fail to deliver at times.

Tiger Woods continues his masterclass

Since he has slowly moved away from being a professional golfer, Tiger Woods has enjoyed a mentorship and teaching role. Notably, he has been mentoring his son, Charlie Woods, through his AJGA career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods has also collaborated with TaylorMade to produce many golf videos. Some of them are fun, aligned collaborations with other golfers like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, & Co. But others include valuable lessons that golfers can use to improve their game.

Back in 2022, he shot a video discussing how to hit a good wedge shot. Featuring McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Dustin Johnson, the video was a TaylorMade collaboration.

The Big Cat said, “I just slow it down, and I feel all my hands. I’ll make sure that the head is turning down so that I can take the spin-off. If I want to hold it more, then I keep it on there and lengthen out just a little bit a little speed there.” All the Major champions surrounding him were carefully listening to his tips and there’s good reason for that.