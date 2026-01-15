Tiger Woods Unites With $11 Billion Worth Sports Tycoon to Fulfill Late Parents’ Dream

Tiger Woods was already making a big impact even before he truly made it big. Along with Earl and Kultida, he founded the TGR Foundation in 1996. It was his parents’ dream for him to give back to the world after making it big. And the Big Cat continued to pour in all his efforts into ensuring that dream succeeds. 30-years-later, he has just confirmed another big partnership to expand their foundation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Woods tweeted, “I’m excited to partner with my friend Arthur Blank and the @BlankFoundation to bring a TGR Learning Lab to Atlanta. Together, we’ll build on my

@TGRFound’s impact over the last 30 years and provide more students in Atlanta with opportunities to learn, grow, and chase after their dreams.”

The first-ever TGR Learning Lab was established back in 2006 in Anaheim, California. Since then, they have established their branches in one more location in Philadelphia. They also have a satellite hub in Quantico, Virginia. The foundation plans to open two more labs in Los Angeles (2027) and Augusta (2028).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt note, Woods also shared a message regarding the success of the TGR Foundation.

He said, “Nearly 30 years ago, my parents and I created TGR Foundation with the goal of making a positive impact in a young person’s life daily. Through our TGR learning Labs, we are providing access to safe spaces and programs that are bringing this dream to life. I am excited to bring a TGR Learning Lab to Atlanta, as it will allow us to empower more students.”