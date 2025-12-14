Tom Brady & Co. ‘Misunderstood’ Scottie Scheffler After He Picked Family Over Golf Career – Insider

Scottie Scheffler is on the path to achieve anything and everything there is in golf. And he has been unstoppable in his four-year journey so far. His Tiger Woods-esque run has seen him nearly become a Grand Slam Champion already. However, a statement he made suggests that he has already lost purpose, or so it seemed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Gary Williams of 5 Clubs brought up the conversation as he pointed out how Scheffler didn’t see any point in reaching the top of the mountain in golf. And Gabby Herzig had an interesting take on it.

“I think a lot of people misunderstood what Scottie was in that moment,” Herzig told Williams. She added, “They took it to, he’s such a reluctant star, he doesn’t appreciate what he’s doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic journalist thought that the netizens took it way too negatively. Scheffler’s statement received a lot of heat all over the internet. Fans perceived him to be arrogant and unappreciative of everything he has achieved, just because he is doing it so easily. However, Herzig believes that is not what he was trying to say.

“I thought it was such an excellent inside look at what makes Scottie Scheffler the best player in the world. You can talk to any sports psychologist; they will tell you. This ability to detach your self-worth from your results, your accomplishments, your legacy, is truly the key to playing elite golf.”

Apparently, what Herzig is trying to say is that Scheffler has reached a point in his career where he is not being challenged as often anymore. He may be winning titles consistently, but he is not forced to push his limits to reach that goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, this is what separates Tiger Woods from him. While Scheffler knows that he is not being challenged, he is continuing to play the same level of golf to win titles. However, the big cat’s biggest opponent was himself. He was always trying to be better than his previous self. That is what helped him improve consistently over the years.

However, the likes of Tom Brady & Co. misunderstood what he was trying to say. The NFL legend responded: “When the priority is to take care of your mental and physical health, which is No. 1 always, that’s what you do. First, you take care of yourself, then your partner, then your kids, and so on. When the priority is to take care of your career, whether it’s a three-week training camp or four rounds of major championship golf, that’s what you do. When it’s time to get to work, work becomes the priority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Scottie Scheffler tosses his putter after missing on the fifteen green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open golf championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. on Friday, June 14, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NCP20240614705 JOHNxANGELILLO

Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler already has his priorities straight. And Gabby Herzig pointed them out during the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler’s goals are different from those of Tiger Woods

As Gabby Herzig pointed out, Scottie Scheffler has already reached the pinnacle of the sport. Standing where he is right now, he doesn’t have many challengers who can give him a tough time to continue his streak in the near future.

“He doesn’t think of himself as a golfer. He’s much more than that. He’s a father. He’s a husband. He is a man with religious beliefs that drive him in many different ways. All of those things make Scottie Scheffler as good of a player as good of a player he is because he’s able to go out there and play with no inhibitions whatsoever.”

Herzig believes that because Scheffler doesn’t stress about the result as much, he can deliver better performances. Ironically, that is how he can get those results as well. Unlike golfers who are primarily focused on their golf, so much so that they let it get into their heads and ruin their game.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Tiger Woods mastered that art and was able to overcome the stress, Scottie Scheffler has gained control over it by being indifferent towards it.