Tommy Fleetwood Drops 8-Word Truth About Justin Rose Ahead of His Battle for First PGA Tour Win

Tommy Fleetwood was 1 stroke ahead of Keegan Bradley on the 18th hole of the 2025 Travelers Championship. He only needed a birdie to even take it to the playoffs and possibly push for his first PGA Tour win. However, the Englishman succumbed under pressure in a heartbreaking defeat to gift the title to Captain America. Fast forward to the first FedEx Cup playoffs, and Fleetwood might put himself in a similar position against a fellow Englishman, Justin Rose. Will that affect the dynamic between the two?

Fleetwood and Rose have been playing together for quite a long time. While the latter started his career many years earlier, the two have still represented their nation in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cup together proudly. Tommy also confessed that he has a lot of respect for the veteran, Justin. In an interview after completing 54 holes at the FedEx St Jude Championship 2025, a reporter asked Fleetwood about his friendship with Rose. And he was happy to provide an elaborate response.

“Yeah, it’ll be great. I think we’re so close. Justin is someone that I’ve looked up to. He’s always been one of my closest people out here on TOUR, and he’s had such an amazing career, and I always enjoy trying to play against the best and learn from the guys that have done so well in their careers,” said Fleetwood. Considering Rose’s career accomplishment’s he’s certainly an inspiration for anyone younger than him. A 1-time major winner and 10 other PGA Tour titles. 21 years of a consistently successful career to show for. Who wouldn’t want that?

Fleetwood certainly does, as he is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour. Speaking about Championship Sunday, he said, “I’m looking forward to it. We had a great three-ball today. I’m close with both of those guys. It’s just like a really easy dynamic. But yeah, nice birdie from Justin there to get us in a two-ball tomorrow.”

The two were teamed up in the third round as well alongside Collin Morikawa as the final group. While the latter was pushed down the leaderboard, Rose and Fleetwood maintained their lead and stayed at the top. The 34-year-old did mention that the veteran golfer hit an excellent birdie in the end. After a bogey on the 17th, Rose managed to birdie a par-4 18th to push himself back into solo 2nd. This ensured that he and Fleetwood would play Championship Sunday together.

What many may also know is that Fleetwood and Rose also share a great friendship. More recently, Tommy recreated one of Justin’s pictures from Royal Portrush, sitting on a bench. He shared it on Instagram and tagged him on it, asking, “how did I do @justinprose99?!” Rose reshared it in his story and captioned it, “7/10 @officialtommyfleetwood 😜.” The two often indulge in such friendly banter and enjoy the same dynamic on the course. It would be great to see more of it in the final round of the first playoffs as well.

However, things won’t be easy for them going into the final round. Who will be the toughest opponent Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose will face on Sunday? Let’s find out!

A nightmare awaits Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose on Championship Sunday

No, this is not an ‘Elm Street’ kind of situation. Although Scottie Scheffler has the potential to cause the kind of terror that he may very well be the villain of a horror movie for every PGA Tour pro. The world #1 clawed his way to third place, 2 strokes behind Tommy Fleetwood and 1 behind Justin Rose. He shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday to get into contention and is eager to win the FedEx St Jude Championship for the very first time.

Now, there is more than just a playoff win under play here. Of course, winning the event will give Fleetwood a major boost in confidence. But if either of the Englishmen wins the tournament, then Team Europe will definitely gain the edge by beating Team U.S.’s best player in the first playoff. At the same time, Scheffler’s win will also prove his dominance over two European players. With only a few official events left before the 2025 Ryder Cup, any mind games either team wins will give them a huge boost going to Bethpage. This makes the result of the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship even more intriguing.