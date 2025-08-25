Tommy Fleetwood Drops ‘Sick’ 10-Word Confession After Breaking Winless Curse

Back in March 2017, Tommy Fleetwood received a special temporary Card on the PGA Tour after he finished second in the World Golf Championships in Mexico. By the end of that year, the Englishman had earned a full-time membership for ranking within the top 125. He was already an established European golfer with 4 of his 7 DP World Tour titles. Many thought Fleetwood would continue his winning streak on the PGA Tour. However, it took him over 8 years to achieve his dream. After he finally overcame the obstacle, he revealed that he was enjoying not winning.

In a presser following the huge TOUR Championship victory, Fleetwood was asked how relieved he was that he won’t be questioned about his first win again. The Englishman was at a loss for words at first as he smiled back at the reporters. He finally revealed told the media, “Well, it’s a shame that the story is gone. I enjoyed it while it lasted in a sick way. But I hope that I can give — that we can talk about plenty more things in the future, really. I will look back at all of this, and again, I feel like I keep repeating myself.”

Everyone initially laughed at what he said about the story. However, Fleetwood suggested that he would give the reporters other reasons to talk to him during interviews. He was possibly suggesting that he would win more titles and give everyone a reason to talk about him. Considering the form that he is in right now, with four top-4 finishes in six tournaments, it won’t come as a surprise if such moments come sooner rather than later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Continuing to speak about his perseverance, Tommy said, “I’ll be proud of the strength that I had to show to keep coming back and showing that it can be done if you’re resilient enough and you keep putting yourself in those positions.” After finishing as a runner-up 6 times without winning a single title, Fleetwood certainly needed a lot of motivation to keep pushing ahead to finally win on the PGA Tour. And now that the pressure of the first win is out of his way, he will be much more confident to capture many more titles in the coming years.

His tenacity and determination have been a vital part of his journey. And Fleetwood didn’t shy away from highlighting them as he also mentioned, “I’ll look back at it and I’ll be able to tell people that I am really, really pleased that I get to talk to kids or aspiring golfers or aspiring sports people, whatever they’re trying to do, and I can genuinely talk about showing resilience or keep coming back after tough losses and keep working and all of those things and the skills that you have to use in order to put yourself there again and then finally get it done.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tommy Fleetwood’s journey over the years tells the beautiful story of what perseverance can get you. And as he confessed, he would like to share it with everyone and guide them to be patient and resilient. Finally, the Englishman came back to his original statement of liking the ongoing story of him waiting for his first win. He ended his response with, “I’m really, really pleased that I get to do that and that I’m proof that it can happen. I’ll miss talking about it, but I’ll be glad that I can talk to people about what can be done.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

After getting so close to winning so many times, Fleetwood may have gotten used to the script of talking about finally winning on the PGA Tour. But now that it is done, he would miss having the conversation with the reporters. The emotions behind it can be somewhat understandable considering how much support he was receiving to win his first PGA Tour title. It is possible that fans, reporters, experts, and his peers might not be as excited about Fleetwood winning on the PGA Tour once again.

Having said that, what’s next for Tommy Fleetwood? Will he be making another PGA Tour appearance this year to try and win his second title? Let’s take a look at his possible schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When will Tommy Fleetwood play on the PGA Tour again?

Getting his first PGA Tour win in the last tournament of the main FedEx Cup season is certainly an iconic way to end the year. As he has finished within the top-30 of the season’s rankings, he doesn’t need to play in any more tournaments to qualify for the majors or Signature events next season. And like 2024, it is possible that Tommy Fleetwood might not make another appearance on the PGA Tour in 2025.

Usually, after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, most European golfers shift their focus to the Race to Dubai title. Last year, Fleetwood finished 7th on the standings, over 4500 points behind Rory McIlroy. He will be eager to improve this year and, hence, might not think about coming back to the PGA Tour until 2026. It is not confirmed yet whether he will play the Irish Open in the first week of September 2025. However, Tommy Fleetwood will certainly be a part of the field for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Viktor Hovland.