Tommy Fleetwood Faces Crisis Every Tour Pro Dreads as Nike Cuts Ties

After winning the TOUR Championship 2025, Tommy Fleetwood would have thought he would move to the next stage of his career. However, he made a huge move by splitting up with Nike after 16 years in mid-January 2026. The Englishman would have thought he would have found a sponsor by now. But he’s still walking the course without a branded kit.

As revealed by Cameron Jourdan from Golfweek via X, “No new clothing sponsor for Tommy Fleetwood yet. Would be hilarious if he kept wearing logo’d merch from courses around the world every week. ANGC in Dubai and rocking Pebble gear this week.”

Fleetwood was seen wearing the Augusta National kit while playing the Dubai Invitational and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026. This week, as he graced the field at Pebble Beach, he is “rocking” the venue’s gear to play the first Signature event of the PGA Tour season.

This is the first time since he turned pro that the Englishman is playing with an apparel sponsor. He signed with Nike the same year he updated his status from an amateur golfer in 2010 and joined the Hotel Planner Tour and DP World Tour.

Apart from wearing course apparel, Fleetwood has also been seen sporting other brands during events. During one of the rounds in Dubai, the Englishman was caught in action with Vuori apparel. He has also been seen in G/FORE gear recently. However, there haven’t been any reports of him signing with either of those brands permanently.

Interestingly, he is still wearing the Nike footwear, his Victory Pro 4 golf shoes. Whether this hints at a possible collaboration with only Nike footwear is unclear. He might confirm the same once he signs with a new apparel brand.

That said, sponsorship might be the last of Fleetwood’s worries at the moment.

Tommy Fleetwood has much more to worry about than brand deals

Tommy Fleetwood ended the 2025 season on a positive note. After winning the TOUR Championship, he went on to dominate the DP World Tour as well. He captured the DP World India Championship a few weeks later.

Fleetwood followed that up with a T2 in the Abu Dhabi Championship and a T3 in the DP World Tour Championship. That concluded a very successful campaign for the 35-year-old. But 2026 hasn’t been the same for him.

He began the season with a solo 25th-place finish in the Dubai Invitational while sporting the ANGC kit. Fleetwood followed that up with a T46 finish in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Coming to the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has lost the amazing momentum he had built up towards the end of last season. No apparel brand sponsor, loss of form, and searching for some sort of win, how will Tommy Fleetwood come back from this?