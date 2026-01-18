Tommy Fleetwood Filled With Emotions as Stepson Hits Big Golf Milestone

2025 was one of the most successful years of Tommy Fleetwood’s career. He grabbed his first PGA Tour win and became the first player to do so in the TOUR Championship. Fleetwood followed that up with a Ryder Cup victory alongside his European teammates. And now, he has found another reason to celebrate in 2026 as well. Only this time, he’s celebrating the triumph of a family member.

Fleetwood shared a story on Instagram with a picture of his stepson holding the AI Ain Men’s Open title. The caption read, “First win of the season for the family!! Well done @_oscarcraigh_ very proud of you!💪🏻💪🏻”

Oscar Craig is a 19-year-old amateur golfer. He is the son of Fleetwood’s wife, Clare, from her previous marriage. He also has a younger sibling named Murray or Mo. It has been 9 years since Fleetwood married his wife. Since then, he has gotten quite close to her sons and completely taken up the role of a stepfather.

In fact, even Craig enjoys associating himself with Fleetwood. While he doesn’t use Instagram often, all four of his posts include his pictures with his stepfather. Considering their love for golf, they clearly have a lot in common.

Watching his stepson win must have been a great moment for Fleetwood. But he would also like to contribute to the family’s collection of trophies in 2026.

Notably, the 34-year-old’s efforts to add to the collection were wasted in Dubai. Let’s look at how Fleetwood performed at Dubai Creek Resort.

A win for the Fleetwoods but a loss for Tommy

Watching his stepson win an Emirates Golf Federation event must have been a proud moment for Tommy Fleetwood. However, he wouldn’t be happy with the performance he delivered on the golf course at Dubai Creek Resort.

It’s not like Fleetwood wasn’t playing well in the 2026 Dubai Invitational. His 2-under par in the first round and 5-under 66 on Saturday would have been enough for him to land at the top of the table. However, he suffered through two dreadful rounds on Friday and Sunday.

Fleetwood shot a 7-over 78 on the second day of the Dubai Invitational. That ruined the efforts he put in the rounds sandwiched around it. He also expressed his disappointment over it during the post-round interviews. On Championship Sunday, he could have still pushed for a better finish after getting back on par.

However, a double bogey on the 14th and a couple of more errors ruined that. In the end, he finished in 25th position with an even par score in the tournament. Not what he would have hoped for to kick off the 2026 campaign. He will now be looking to get back in form before going to the Emirates Golf Club next week.