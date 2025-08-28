Tommy Fleetwood Fired Back at Pat McAfee Over Awkward Ryder Cup Question: ‘Don’t Worry About Our Team’

It’s Ryder Cup season, and the Americans and Europeans have already started throwing jabs at each other. Only days after the conclusion of the TOUR Championship, Keegan Bradley announced his six Captain’s Picks. But before all of it happened, Tommy Fleetwood was questioned about the dynamic of Team U.S. going into Bethpage. The Englishman, who has already booked his ticket on merit, was about to respond when the host, Pat McAfee, cut him off. And Fleetwood wasn’t having any of it.

The 1-time PGA Tour champion joined The Pat McAfee Show Live on YouTube to discuss the Ryder Cup teams. That’s when the host asked him if he was scared that Bradley was going to pick himself for the squad. Knowing the history between the two at the Travelers Championship, McAfee was probably trying to catch a nerve. But, Fleetwood didn’t read into that as he honestly replied, “I know there’s a lot of debate, isn’t there? I feel a little bit out of the loop. I don’t know when he makes his picks or when he’s made the pick…”

Tommy’s honest take wiped the smile off Pat’s face as he didn’t like where the conversation was heading. He interrupted the Team Europe player with “Don’t you worry about our team, actually!” McAfee might have picked up a thing or two from the NBC broadcast of the TOUR Championship’s final round, judging by his rude reaction towards Fleetwood. Confused by the aggressive response, Fleetwood clarified, “You just asked me (the question).” To that, McAfee replied, “Yeah, I don’t even know why I even asked.” He swiftly changed the subject and started inquiring about Team Europe. Trying to get some dirt on the rivals, McAfee asked if the team is getting along well, motivated, and bonding; if they exchange group texts and share locker rooms.

But this was Fleetwood’s opportunity to get back at the reporter, and he had the perfect response for McAfee: “You don’t worry about our team. We’re good.” The enthusiastic host was immediately put off his game as he started looking away as Tommy gave him a smug smile through the video call. McAfee chose to end the conversation with, “Congrats on winning the FedEx Cup Championship. I wish you nothing but failure in a few weeks at the Ryder Cup. But immediately after that, we’re right back on the Fleetwood train,” suggesting that this banter will only last until the last round at Bethpage.

Despite his best efforts, even Pat McAfee couldn’t project hate towards Tommy Fleetwood. The best he could do was wish that his team would lose in the Ryder Cup. But when it comes to the dynamic between Team Europe players, it certainly seems like they get along quite well with each other. While the world celebrated Fleetwood’s win at East Lake, it was his fellow European mates who stood by him till the very last putt.

Scenes at East Lake during Tommy Fleetwood’s win prove Team Europe shares a strong bond

The entire world watched Tommy Fleetwood putt that 18th hole to make par at East Lake and book his place in history. He became the 1,001st newest PGA Tour title winner, grabbing his first win after 164 tournaments and 8 seasons. The Englishman also became the first player to win the FedEx Cup for his first PGA Tour championship. And he had his closest friends behind the ropes, catching every moment.

Cameras recorded Justin Rose capturing Tommy’s last putt on his phone as he cheered for him. For someone who doesn’t know the sport, he might have seemed like another ordinary fan of Fleetwood. Just moments before that, both Rose and Shane Lowry were seen waiting for the 34-year-old to finish his round. They had completed their rounds quite a while ago, but didn’t mind waiting back to ensure that they were beside their friend, Tommy Fleetwood, when he won the TOUR Championship. This clearly reflects well on the great bond between the three and Team Europe as a whole.